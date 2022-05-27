15 Best Grill Tools Under $30 to Have For Your Summer Barbecues
What better way to spend a sunny day than by grilling up some hamburgers and hot dogs during a backyard barbecue? Whether you're a pro or a novice, having the right tools nearby is important so you can serve up mouthwateringly good food each and every time.
To get you ready for the upcoming season, we’ve compiled 15 of the best grill tools under $30 so you can master the art of searing meats and veggies to perfection, without ever breaking the bank.
1. Cuisinart 3-Piece Grilling Tool Set with Grill Glove; $30
This set could make a great starter pack for aspiring grill masters. It includes three essential tools from Cuisinart—a spatula, a fork, and a pair of tongs—as well as a heat-resistant glove. Each utensil has a rubber handle so it won't melt or warp when exposed to high temperatures.
2. ThermoPro Digital Instant-Read Meat Thermometer; From $16
Eating undercooked food can pose certain health risks, which is why knowing the temperature of the meats you're grilling is essential. This digital meat thermometer has a backlit screen that can display temperatures within five seconds, ranging from -58°F to 572°F (and with an accuracy within 1°F). You can use this gadget for baking, roasting, and frying all kinds of foods, too.
3. Comsmart Heat-Resistant Grilling Gloves; From $15
If you already have all the tools you need, maybe it's time to upgrade your grill gloves. This heat-resistant pair can protect your hands and wrists from heat up to 1472°F, which is around the same temperature as the lower range of molten lava. Whether you’re trying to flip a hot dog or turn over a kabob, gloves like these can be awesome to have around, and they're made from a stretchy, polyester cotton blend, so they can fit most sizes.
4. Ofargo Plastic Marinade Injector Syringe; $13
One way to ensure you pack tons of flavor into the food you’re grilling is to use a marinade injector. This syringe has detailed markings in ounces and milliliters on the side of the barrel so you can be precise with your measurements. It also comes with two types of needles, either of which could be effective for piercing denser types of meats. This lightweight tool will help make your food juicer than before and you can toss it in the dishwasher after for easy cleanups.
5. Cuisinart Sauce Pot and Basting Brush Set; $13
A marinade injector isn't the only thing that can potentially make your food tastier. This stainless steel saucepot and basting brush combo is a terrific alternative, especially if you want to add thicker barbecue sauces or glazes to your dishes. The pot can hold up to 16 ounces, while the silicone brush is attached to the lid and prevents it from disappearing into the sauce. When you're done for the day, you can remove the brush head and clean it in the dishwasher, for stress-free maintenance.
6. Grillaholics Heavy Duty Grill Basket; $25
Wouldn't it be terrible for even one French fry to find its way into the fiery depths of your grill during a cookout? To spare your fries—not to mention, you and your guests—from this tragic fate, you’ll need something to contain them all. This nonstick basket is 2.5 inches deep, so you can fit a lot of food. It's made from thick-gauge stainless steel, which the brand claims can more evenly distribute heat than alternatives on the market, and also makes it less likely to warp over time. The tray has curved handles for easy maneuvering and can be used on all kinds of grills, like charcoal, gas, and infrared options. On the other hand, if you’re looking for a flatter pan to cook steaks or wider vegetables like asparagus, you should check out this Extreme Salmon pan ($24). Because this pan is 15 inches long by almost 12 inches wide, it's especially good to consider if you have a wider grill and want to utilize that space more efficiently.
7. Char-Broil Stainless Steel Smoker Box; $10
Many people grill with seasoned wood chips to add a smokey flavor to their meats. Bring more of it to your dishes without buying a separate smoker or accidentally setting wood chips on fire with this stainless steel box. It's designed to be used with a variety of fuel types and comes with a vented lid, so the smoke can come out but the chips will stay neatly in place.
8. GrillingPlanks Cedar Planks, Pack of 12; $20
Another great way to infuse more of a zesty taste into foods (apart from using a brush, smoker box, or syringe) is to use wood planks, which are a popular way to add seasoning to fish but can also be used with vegetables, meats, and other foods. To use these, place them on a grill rack or in your oven, and put the food you want to add flavor to on top. If you choose to cook with an oven, you can reuse them, but they can only be used once on grills. These cedar planks won't give you splinters, and they're an excellent way to get more savoriness into each bite. The brand recommends soaking them for three to four hours before cooking.
9. BBQ Dragon Grill Mats, Set of 3; $20
Searing grill marks on your food can be fun, but once that bare grub starts to stick to the hot cooking surface, the party's over. This set of three mats can be a solid way to prevent this problem. Each one is about 16 inches by 13 inches, safe to use in temperatures up to 525°F, and can go in the dishwasher when you're done for simple upkeep.
10. GRILLART Grill Brush and Scraper; $22
When you’re done with a grilling session, you’ll want to scrub off all the fats and juices from the food you’ve just cooked. This three-in-one brush has three rows of stainless steel bristles that are ideal for cleaning and polishing grates, plus it has a built-in scraper on the other side to remove any stubborn residue. At 18 inches long, the handle is ergonomic and ample enough that it will help protect your hands while you're busy getting everything off.
11. Bear Paws Meat Claws; $13
If you love a pulled pork sandwich or shredded chicken, you’ll want to get yourself a set of Bear Paws to make the job of tearing food apart much easier. Even better, they're designed to withstand temperatures up to 425°F and are dishwasher safe. Want to keep a watermelon steady and protect your hand from being sliced while you're cutting? Grab these claws and you'll have an easier time getting the job done, too.
12. Cuisinart Cast-Iron Grill Press; $13
Think a grill press can only be useful for showing your Hulk-like abilities to make smash burgers? It can also keep sausages from rolling away, be great for putting together fresh paninis, and useful for pushing extra fats and oils out from meats that are being cooked. This cast-iron press from Cuisinart has a wooden handle at the top and weighs almost three pounds. One of the best benefits of cast iron is that if you take care of it, it will basically last forever.
13. JOMVERL Kabob Skewers, Set of 12; $7
If you’re in the mood for some kabobs, you’ll need the best skewers possible. This set of 12 is a good investment because each one is flat—which the brand claims will keep food from rolling around or falling off—but has a hook at one end that acts as a handle. They measure 14 inches long, which gives you plenty of room to add lots of delicious food and enough of an overhang off the grill to safely flip the skewer. The sticks have slanted tips to help make piling food on the skewers less of a hassle. They’re made from food-grade, 304 stainless steel, so they're more likely to be resistant to rust, corrosion, and heat damage than skewers made from bamboo or other materials.
14. BBQ Box Monthly Subscription; Starting at $18 per month
If you plan to barbecue as often as possible this summer, this subscription box offers something new to add to your dishes each month. There are a variety of packages at different prices to choose from, but each comes with different accessories, including wood chips, rubs, sauces, custom recipes, and other fun surprises. In addition, you can choose between an auto-renewal program or a non-renewal program, so you can find the right plan to suit your lifestyle.
15. BBQGuys Signature 5-Piece Griddle Tool Set; $17
Folks who love to host big cookouts on the regular need more tools at their disposal, especially if they're whipping up dishes for a ton of people at once. This five-piece set has two griddle spatulas, a bench scraper, and two condiment squeeze bottles. One of the spatulas is slotted, but both are very large and could flip multiple burger patties in one fell swoop.
