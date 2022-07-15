The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Back—and These Are the Best Deals You Don’t Want To Miss
Summer isn't just for having fun in the sun—it's also one of the best times of the year to find great deals. Amazon Prime Day is a huge part of this: During the two-day sale (which is typically held in either June or July), shoppers can score deep discounts on everything from Apple products to Amazon's own in-house brand of affordable household items.
But Prime Day isn't the only major shopping event worth marking on your calendar each summer; for fashion lovers on a budget, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is just as big of a deal, because you can shop top brands like adidas, Barefoot Dreams, Spanx, The North Face, and UGG at some of the lowest prices of the season—and in some cases, the whole year. And unlike the short length of Prime Day 2022, this year's Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially opened to the public on Friday, July 15 and will last through Monday, August 1 at 2:59 a.m. EST, so you'll have plenty of time to shop and check out all the great markdowns across Nordstrom's site.
But if you want to save some time—and make sure you get to the good stuff before it sells out—check out our list of the best deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 below. While you can certainly stick to fashion (case in point: Spanx's fan-favorite faux leather leggings are at their lowest price ever), you'll also find Black Friday-level bargains on home goods, kitchen appliances, and beauty products.
The Best Women's Fashion Deals
Caslon Rounded V-Neck T-Shirt for $12 (Save $7)
Open Edit Tie Waist Pull-On Shorts from $27 (Save up to $12)
Zella Live-In High-Waist Leggings for $33 (Save $27)
Treasure & Bond Ruched Side Sleeveless Dress for $36 (Save $13)
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Short Pajamas for $41 (Save $18)
Zella Live-In Pocket Joggers for $43 (Save $22)
Caslon Drape Collar Knit Blazer for $46 (Save $24)
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Long Pajamas for $50 (Save $25)
Halogen Open Front Pocket Cardigan for $50 (Save $29)
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings for $65 (Save $33)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan for $80 (Save $36)
BLANKNYC Faux Leather Moto Jacket for $60 (Save $38)
Free People Swim Too Deep Turtleneck Sweater for $80 (Save $48)
The North Face Miss Metro II Hooded Water Resistant Down Parka for $240 (Save $80)
The Best Men's Fashion Deals
Nike Dry 3-Pack Everyday Plus Cushion Crew Training Socks for $12 (Save $6)
Nordstrom Regular Fit 4-Pack Supima Cotton T-Shirts for $30 (Save $15)
Zella Pyrite Knit Men's Shorts for $33 (Save $16)
Nordstrom Men's Shop Smartcare Trim Fit Solid Dress Shirt for $40 (Save $19)
Vineyard Vines Everglades Stripe Polo Shirt for $60 (Save $35)
Peter Millar Salem High Drape Performance Shorts for $65 (Save $33)
The North Face Resolve 2 Men's Hooded Waterproof Jacket for $67 (Save $22)
Vineyard Vines Men's Sankaty Performance Quarter Zip Pullover for $80 (Save $48)
The Best Home & Beauty Deals
Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultimate Strength Hand Salve for $10 (Save $6)
Nordstrom Hydrocotton Bath Towels from $22 (Save $7)
Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw for $30 (Save $10)
Voluspa Maison Tin Candles, Set of 5 for $37 (Save $18)
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle with Straw Lid and Boot for $42 (Save $13)
Herschel Supply Co. Novel Water-Resistant Duffle Bag for $53 (Save $37)
Blissy Mulberry Silk Pillowcase from $56 (Save up to $24)
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket for $120 (Save $60)
Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV Select Coffee Brewer for $260 (Save $90)
NUNA RAVA Flame-Retardant Free Convertible Car Seat for $400 (Save $150)
Vitamix Ascent 3500 Brushed Stainless Steel Blender for $600 (Save $50)
The Best Shoes & Accessories Deals
Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace for $36 (Save $14)
Quay Australia All In 50mm Navigator Men's Sunglasses for $44 (Save $21)
Olukai Hokua Men's Flip Flops for $50 (Save $25)
BP. Brynne Women's Booties for $55 (Save $25)
UGG Hyde Slide Men's Slippers for $65 (Save $35)
adidas Swift Run Men's Sneakers for $68 (Save $22)
UGG Genuine Shearling Women's Slippers for $70 (Save $30)
Caslon Miller Water-Resistant Women's Chelsea Boots for $70 (Save $30)
Hunter Original Short Back Adjustable Women's Rain Boots for $110 (Save $55)
Madewell The Citywalk Lugsole Women's Lace-Up Boots for $113 (Save $75)
Hunter Original Refined Women's Rain Boots for $124 (Save $61)
Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote for $150 (Save $45)
Kate Spade New York Run Around Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag for $190 (Save $88)