October Prime Day is Here: Here Are 25 of the Best Amazon Deals to Shop on Robot Vacuums, Headphones, and More
It’s finally here: Amazon’s much-hyped second Prime Day event of the year officially kicked off today and will run through tomorrow, Wednesday, October 12.
This massive 48-hour event, which is exclusive to Prime members, offers discount-loving shoppers the chance to save on hundreds of top-rated items from leading brands like iRobot, Sony, Apple, and others—you can even grab some products at their lowest prices of the season.
Whether you’re shopping for holiday gifts or you’re looking to find hidden gems under $50, the best October Prime Day deals can help you save a little more and still get everything on your shopping list. To help you get through the product listings faster (and discover the best stuff ASAP, before prices go back up or things start selling out), we’ve put together this list of the most impressive bargains right now on everything from robot vacuums to Amazon devices and noise-canceling headphones, plus so much else.
The 25 Best Overall October Prime Day Deals
1. Casper Sleep Essential Pillow for $31 (Save $14)
2. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case for $235 (Save $14)
3. AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test for $49 (Save $50)
4. iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity for $199 (Save $75)
5. Breville Smart Oven Pro Toaster Oven (BOV845BSS) for $269 (Save $81)
6. Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for $50 (Save $50)
7. Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) from $100 (Save up to $45)
8. Flyby F2Pro Percussion Muscle Massage Gun for $51 (Save $34)
9. Lasko Oscillating Digital Ceramic Tower Heater with Adjustable Thermostat for $59 (Save $11)
10. Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones for $229 (Save $100)
11. 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad from $269 (Save up to $80)
12. Amazon eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi router, 2022 Release from $179 (Save $120)
13. eufy by Anker, RoboVac X8 Hybrid, Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner for $320 (Save $330)
14. Solo Stove Portable Campfire Camping Stove for $66 (Save $44)
15. Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds for $100 (Save $50)
16. Oral-B Genius X Limited, Electric Toothbrush with Artificial Intelligence for $100 (Save $100)
17. Shark AV2501S AI Robot Vacuum with HEPA Self-Empty Base for $392 (Save $158)
18. Instant Vortex Plus 4-in-1, 4-Quart Air Fryer Oven for $75 (Save $55)
19. Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Pokemon for $42 (Save $18)
20. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones with Auto Noise Canceling Optimizer for $348 (Save $52)
21. Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch for $349 (Save $50)
22. iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal for $650 (Save $104)
23. Drop + Sennheiser PC38X Gaming Headset for $149 (Save $31)
24. GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker for $419 (Save $160)
25. EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station Delta Mini, 882Wh Solar Generator from $700 with on-page coupon (Save up to $800)