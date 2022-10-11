Mental Floss
The Best October Prime Day Deals You Can Get for Under $50

Looking to stay within a set budget this Prime Day? Shop these incredible under $50 finds below.
Looking to stay within a set budget this Prime Day? Shop these incredible under $50 finds below.
Amazon’s October Prime Day is now officially underway. During this two-day event (which ends on Wednesday, October 12, and which is exclusive to Prime members), you can find some stellar discounts on top-rated Apple products, kitchen gadgets, and more—however, some of those items will still set you back a pretty penny, even at reduced prices.

Fortunately, you can shop some of the best October Prime Day deals available now for less than $50. For those on a tighter budget these days, that means you can still take advantage of all the perks that come with this mega-sale—without dropping a small fortune in the process. You can also grab some fun stocking stuffers for the upcoming holiday season.

Discover the most affordable Prime Day must-haves below on everything from pet toys to bedding, smart tech, and everything in between.

Beauty & Health

Crest 3D Whitestrips against colorful background.
Get a brighter smile and save extra on these Crest 3D Whitestrips.

Cleverfy Shower Steamers, Set of 6 for $13 (Save $12)

Sunbeam Heating Pad for $15 (Save $10)

Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver for $16 (Save $14)

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask for $17 (Save $7)

Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool for $17 (Save $12)

Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush for $30 (Save $20)

Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 44 Strips (22 Count Pack) for $30 (Save $16)

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Electric Toothbrush with 8 Brush Heads & Travel Case for $40 (Save $20)

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Professional For Teeth for $45 (Save $55)

REVLON One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush for $48 (Save $22)

Books

'Fire & Blood' by George RR Martin against colorful background.
Love HBO's 'House of the Dragon'? Check out 'Fire & Blood,' the source material for the hit show, and grab it while it's still on sale.

Outlander 4-Copy Boxed Set: Outlander, Dragonfly in Amber, Voyager, Drums of Autumn for $16 (Save $23)

Amazing Facts from Mental Floss 2023 Day-to-Day Calendar for $17

Mental Floss The Curious Reader 2023 Day-to-Day Calendar: Literary Miscellany for Book Lovers for $17

Mental Floss The Curious Viewer 2023 Day-to-Day Calendar: Ultimate TV Trivia for $17

The Magicians Trilogy Boxed Set: The Magicians; The Magician King; The Magician's Land for $20 (Save $31)

Fire & Blood: 300 Years Before A Game of Thrones (The Targaryen Dynasty: The House of the Dragon) by George R.R. Martin for $24 (Save $11)

The Thrawn Trilogy Boxed Set: Star Wars Legends: Heir to the Empire, Dark Force Rising, The Last Command for $26 (Save $22)

Stephen King Three Classic Novels Box Set: Carrie, Salem's Lot, The Shining for $28 (Save $24)

Mastering the Art of French Cooking by Julia Child (2 Volume Hardcover Set) for $46 (Save $64)

Home & Outdoors

Sun Joe SBJ601E 10 Amp 215 Max MPH All-Purpose 2-Speed Electric Blower against colorful background.
Been putting off fall cleaning? Spruce up your backyard (and save) with this Sun Joe leaf blower.

Method Foaming Hand Soap, Sweet Water, Pack of 3 for $7 (Save $9)

Linenspa Cotton Terry Waterproof Mattress Protector from $15 (Save up to $4)

Gardzen Large Leaf Scoop Hand Rakes for $18 (Save $5)

CGK Unlimited Hotel Luxury Bed Sheets, Set of 4 from $22 (Save up to $38)

AstroAI Digital Tire Inflator with Pressure Gauge for $22 (Save $10)

Sun Joe SBJ601E 10 Amp 215 Max MPH All-Purpose 2-Speed Electric Blower for $24 (Save $10)

Casper Sleep Essential Pillow for Sleeping, Standard for $30 (Save $15)

Coleman LED Lantern for $30 (Save $25)

Amazing Rake Leaf Rake for $36 (Save $9)

Coleman Dunnock Cold Weather Adult Sleeping Bag for $42 (Save $48)

Sun Joe SWJ803E 10 inch 8.0 Amp Electric Multi-Angle Pole Chain Saw for $45 (Save $49)

Casper Sleep Original Pillow, Standard for $45 (Save $19)

Kitchen & Cookware

Dash Mini Donut Maker against a colorful background.
Treat your family to a sweeter breakfast with this Dash mini donut maker, which is now on sale.

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer for Coffee and Tea for $13 (Save $7)

Mueller Stove Top Whistling Tea Kettle for $15 (Save $21)

Ecolution Patented Micro-Pop Microwave Popcorn Popper with Temperature Safe Glass for $16 (Save $4)

Dash Mini Donut Maker Machine for $20 (Save $5)

Rubbermaid 42-Piece Food Storage Containers with Lids for $20 (Save $11)

Javy French Vanilla Coffee Concentrate Liquid for $20 (Save $5)

Oster Electric Can Opener with Knife Sharpener for $21 (Save $14)

Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet for $21 (Save $9)

Contigo Handled Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug with Easy-Clean Lid, 16 oz., for $21 (Save $9)

Oster Electric Wine Opener, Foil Cutter, Wine Pourer and Vacuum Wine Stoppers with CorkScrew and Charging Base for $35 (Save $5)

Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bags, Bundle 4-Pack for $38 (Save $16)

Hydro Flask 40-Ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle with Straw Lid for $38 (Save $16)

T-fal E938S3 Professional Total Nonstick Fry Pan 3-Piece Cookware Set for $42 (Save $28)

All-Clad E7951364 HA1 Hard Anodized, Square Griddle Cookware, 11-Inch for $42 (Save $18)

Cuisinart Maker Waffle Iron, Round for $42 (Save $18)

Pets

PETLIBRO Automatic Pet Feeder against colorful background.
This automatic feeder from PETLIBRO is a great investment for pet parents, and now it's more than $30 off.

Petstages Cat Tracks Cat Toy for $7 (Save $18)

Pat Your Pet Deshedding Brush for $9 (Save $9)

Sugelary Squeaky Dog Toys for $10 (Save $5)

DR. CATCH Dog Puzzle Toys for $10 (Save $8)

PETLIBRO Cat Water Fountain for $21 (Save $9)

PAWZ Road Cat Scratching Post Cactus for $22 (Save $18)

Furhaven Steady Paws Easy Multi-Step Pet Stairs for $33 (Save $6)

Furhaven Orthopedic, Cooling Gel, and Memory Foam Pet Beds for $40 (Save $7)

PETLIBRO Automatic Pet Feeder for $49 (Save $31)

Toys & Games

Hasbro Gaming Ouija Board Game against colorful background.
Celebrate the spookiest time of year with this classic board game, which is now marked down.

Unstable Unicorns NSFW Card Game for $14 (Save $6)

Hasbro Gaming Ouija Board Game for $15 (Save $7)

LEGO Rainbow Bricks 1000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle for $15 (Save $3)

Patchwork Board Game for $17 (Save $17)

Monopoly: The Lord of The Rings Edition Board Game for $21 (Save $24)

Catan Board Game (Base Game) for $33 (Save $15)

Ticket to Ride Board Game for $34 (Save $21)

Funko Advent Calendar: 13 Day Spooky Halloween Countdown for $37 (Save $3)

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: The Office for $40 (Save $20)

LEGO Orchid 10311 Plant Decor Building Set for $42 (Save $8)

Tech

Roku Express 4K+ streaming device against colorful background.
Catch all your favorite shows and movies with this newly discounted Roku Express 4K+ streaming device.

Kasa HS103P2 Smart Home Plug Outlet, Pack of 2 for $13 (Save $7) 

Kasa Outdoor Smart Home Plug with 2 Sockets for $16 (Save $9)

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) bundle with Amazon Smart Plug for $18 (Save $47)

Anker USB C to Lightning Cable, Powerline II for $22 (Save $17)

JBL GO2 Waterproof Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $22 (Save $18)

Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Media Player for $25 (Save $15)

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote for $25 (Save $25)

Anker 335 Power Bank (PowerCore 20K), 20W Portable Charger with USB-C Fast Charging for $35 (Save $25)

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) with Amazon Smart Plug for $35 (Save $75)

JBL Tune 230NC TWS True Wireless In-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones for $50 (Save $50)

