The Best October Prime Day Deals You Can Get for Under $50
Amazon’s October Prime Day is now officially underway. During this two-day event (which ends on Wednesday, October 12, and which is exclusive to Prime members), you can find some stellar discounts on top-rated Apple products, kitchen gadgets, and more—however, some of those items will still set you back a pretty penny, even at reduced prices.
Fortunately, you can shop some of the best October Prime Day deals available now for less than $50. For those on a tighter budget these days, that means you can still take advantage of all the perks that come with this mega-sale—without dropping a small fortune in the process. You can also grab some fun stocking stuffers for the upcoming holiday season.
Discover the most affordable Prime Day must-haves below on everything from pet toys to bedding, smart tech, and everything in between.
Beauty & Health
Cleverfy Shower Steamers, Set of 6 for $13 (Save $12)
Sunbeam Heating Pad for $15 (Save $10)
Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver for $16 (Save $14)
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask for $17 (Save $7)
Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool for $17 (Save $12)
Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush for $30 (Save $20)
Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 44 Strips (22 Count Pack) for $30 (Save $16)
AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Electric Toothbrush with 8 Brush Heads & Travel Case for $40 (Save $20)
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Professional For Teeth for $45 (Save $55)
REVLON One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush for $48 (Save $22)
Books
Outlander 4-Copy Boxed Set: Outlander, Dragonfly in Amber, Voyager, Drums of Autumn for $16 (Save $23)
Amazing Facts from Mental Floss 2023 Day-to-Day Calendar for $17
Mental Floss The Curious Reader 2023 Day-to-Day Calendar: Literary Miscellany for Book Lovers for $17
Mental Floss The Curious Viewer 2023 Day-to-Day Calendar: Ultimate TV Trivia for $17
The Magicians Trilogy Boxed Set: The Magicians; The Magician King; The Magician's Land for $20 (Save $31)
Fire & Blood: 300 Years Before A Game of Thrones (The Targaryen Dynasty: The House of the Dragon) by George R.R. Martin for $24 (Save $11)
The Thrawn Trilogy Boxed Set: Star Wars Legends: Heir to the Empire, Dark Force Rising, The Last Command for $26 (Save $22)
Stephen King Three Classic Novels Box Set: Carrie, Salem's Lot, The Shining for $28 (Save $24)
Mastering the Art of French Cooking by Julia Child (2 Volume Hardcover Set) for $46 (Save $64)
Home & Outdoors
Method Foaming Hand Soap, Sweet Water, Pack of 3 for $7 (Save $9)
Linenspa Cotton Terry Waterproof Mattress Protector from $15 (Save up to $4)
Gardzen Large Leaf Scoop Hand Rakes for $18 (Save $5)
CGK Unlimited Hotel Luxury Bed Sheets, Set of 4 from $22 (Save up to $38)
AstroAI Digital Tire Inflator with Pressure Gauge for $22 (Save $10)
Sun Joe SBJ601E 10 Amp 215 Max MPH All-Purpose 2-Speed Electric Blower for $24 (Save $10)
Casper Sleep Essential Pillow for Sleeping, Standard for $30 (Save $15)
Coleman LED Lantern for $30 (Save $25)
Amazing Rake Leaf Rake for $36 (Save $9)
Coleman Dunnock Cold Weather Adult Sleeping Bag for $42 (Save $48)
Sun Joe SWJ803E 10 inch 8.0 Amp Electric Multi-Angle Pole Chain Saw for $45 (Save $49)
Casper Sleep Original Pillow, Standard for $45 (Save $19)
Kitchen & Cookware
Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer for Coffee and Tea for $13 (Save $7)
Mueller Stove Top Whistling Tea Kettle for $15 (Save $21)
Ecolution Patented Micro-Pop Microwave Popcorn Popper with Temperature Safe Glass for $16 (Save $4)
Dash Mini Donut Maker Machine for $20 (Save $5)
Rubbermaid 42-Piece Food Storage Containers with Lids for $20 (Save $11)
Javy French Vanilla Coffee Concentrate Liquid for $20 (Save $5)
Oster Electric Can Opener with Knife Sharpener for $21 (Save $14)
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet for $21 (Save $9)
Contigo Handled Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug with Easy-Clean Lid, 16 oz., for $21 (Save $9)
Oster Electric Wine Opener, Foil Cutter, Wine Pourer and Vacuum Wine Stoppers with CorkScrew and Charging Base for $35 (Save $5)
Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bags, Bundle 4-Pack for $38 (Save $16)
Hydro Flask 40-Ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle with Straw Lid for $38 (Save $16)
T-fal E938S3 Professional Total Nonstick Fry Pan 3-Piece Cookware Set for $42 (Save $28)
All-Clad E7951364 HA1 Hard Anodized, Square Griddle Cookware, 11-Inch for $42 (Save $18)
Cuisinart Maker Waffle Iron, Round for $42 (Save $18)
Pets
Petstages Cat Tracks Cat Toy for $7 (Save $18)
Pat Your Pet Deshedding Brush for $9 (Save $9)
Sugelary Squeaky Dog Toys for $10 (Save $5)
DR. CATCH Dog Puzzle Toys for $10 (Save $8)
PETLIBRO Cat Water Fountain for $21 (Save $9)
PAWZ Road Cat Scratching Post Cactus for $22 (Save $18)
Furhaven Steady Paws Easy Multi-Step Pet Stairs for $33 (Save $6)
Furhaven Orthopedic, Cooling Gel, and Memory Foam Pet Beds for $40 (Save $7)
PETLIBRO Automatic Pet Feeder for $49 (Save $31)
Toys & Games
Unstable Unicorns NSFW Card Game for $14 (Save $6)
Hasbro Gaming Ouija Board Game for $15 (Save $7)
LEGO Rainbow Bricks 1000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle for $15 (Save $3)
Patchwork Board Game for $17 (Save $17)
Monopoly: The Lord of The Rings Edition Board Game for $21 (Save $24)
Catan Board Game (Base Game) for $33 (Save $15)
Ticket to Ride Board Game for $34 (Save $21)
Funko Advent Calendar: 13 Day Spooky Halloween Countdown for $37 (Save $3)
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: The Office for $40 (Save $20)
LEGO Orchid 10311 Plant Decor Building Set for $42 (Save $8)
Tech
Kasa HS103P2 Smart Home Plug Outlet, Pack of 2 for $13 (Save $7)
Kasa Outdoor Smart Home Plug with 2 Sockets for $16 (Save $9)
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) bundle with Amazon Smart Plug for $18 (Save $47)
Anker USB C to Lightning Cable, Powerline II for $22 (Save $17)
JBL GO2 Waterproof Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $22 (Save $18)
Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Media Player for $25 (Save $15)
Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote for $25 (Save $25)
Anker 335 Power Bank (PowerCore 20K), 20W Portable Charger with USB-C Fast Charging for $35 (Save $25)
Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) with Amazon Smart Plug for $35 (Save $75)
JBL Tune 230NC TWS True Wireless In-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones for $50 (Save $50)