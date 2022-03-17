15 Pieces of Patio Furniture to Get Your Backyard Ready for Springtime
With spring right around the corner, there's never been a better time to think about sprucing up your backyard. Patio furniture can help make your outdoor spaces more inviting and accommodating, especially if you love to host parties. While you can shop for Adirondack chairs, dining sets, and more directly at a number of brick-and-mortar stores, online retailers like Wayfair, Amazon, and others give you an excuse to skip the long lines at checkout and browse countless options right from the comfort of your own home.
To help you get your deck area ready for the warmer weather, we’ve rounded up 15 fun pieces of patio furniture that are priced to fit a range of budgets, so you can find everything you might need and even splurge a little along the way.
1. Ausonia Market Umbrella; From $44
Umbrellas are one of the most versatile pieces of patio furniture you can invest in because they add a lot aesthetically to an outdoor space but also serve an important function, providing some much-needed shade on sunny days. This 9-foot, standalone umbrella has a crank lift and a tilting stand, so it's easy to open, close, and adjust, and is water- and rust-resistant for added durability. The polyester canopy is less likely to fade in color than other umbrellas might be, as it has an ultraviolet (UV) protective coating.
2. Pop-Up Gazebo with Mosquito Netting; From $200
Dream of making your open lawn a little haven of privacy, or just adding more shade over your outdoor tables and chairs than a standard umbrella can provide? This pop-up gazebo can help, as it offers up to 169 square feet of coverage (enough to cover most patio sets) and has four removable mesh walls that can be zipped to close. While see-through, these panels still create a sense of seclusion and may be good at keeping bugs out, too, which is a big thing come summertime. It also has a two-tiered, double-vented top for better air circulation, drainage holes to keep water from pooling up on the roof, and is incredibly portable, so you could take it to the beach if you wanted. The UV-resistant polyester material that the canopy is made from means the color is likely to stay vibrant, even with frequent exposure to the sun's harmful rays.
3. Gailmarie Rectangular Long Picnic Table and Benches; $173
If you want to go back to basics, this unfinished fir picnic table with matching benches could be a worthwhile find. It's 71 inches long, so it provides a lot of surface space that could be ideal for showing off large spreads at cookouts. The benches are stackable and you can fold up the the table as well, so you can take this with you to other barbecues you might be attending this season. (Chances are, the host or hostess will appreciate it.)
4. Hogans Wicker/Rattan Seating Group with Cushions; $234
This four-seater set is as elegant as they come and can help upgrade your patio area in a major way. It comes with four pieces of furniture: a loveseat, two chairs, and and a rectangular coffee table, so you'll get plenty of bang for your buck. Each piece is made out of brown wicker rattan, which is a clever option if you love the look of wicker but hate the high price and maintenance attached to it. The rattan used in this set is resistant to rust, corrosion, and color fading, so it's more resilient than standard wicker would be. This set also comes with removable cushions that are filled with polyester and come with water-resistant covers.
5. Slatted Wood Adirondack Chair; $150
With their wide, sloped backs and sturdy build, Adirondack chairs are a classic addition to any backyard, and this option from World Market is an excellent choice because it's made from genuine acacia wood with a UV-protected finish (so the color is less likely to fade over time). It comes in three colors—gray, natural, and antique white—and cleaning is simple, as all you'll need is a damp cloth to rub it down and clear away grime.
6. Gray Wood Adirondack Side Table; $50
To pair with the Adirondack chair above, consider this side table that's also from World Market. It's only available in gray, but it’s made from acacia wood like the chairs are and has the same UV-protected finish, so your new set can match.
7. Raminez Reclining Double Chaise with Cushions and Table, Set of 2; From $290
For ultimate relaxation, you’ll need some chaise lounge chairs. This set of two comes with cushions and a side table, and could come in handy during those late spring/early summer days spent by the pool. Each of these chaises can hold up to 250 pounds, plus they recline and are fully adjustable, so go ahead and sprawl out if you want to—you'll have plenty of leg room given that each chaise is 81-inches long.
8. Hampton Bay Highland Point Black Fire Pit Set with Gray Cushions; $1099
Home Depot is one of the best places to shop for outdoor furniture, and this Hampton Bay set is a great example as to why. It comes with four chairs and a fire pit, so when you're hosting loved ones for an evening outside, you'll be able to keep the conversations going well into the night. The chairs are made from corrosion-resistant aluminum and can rock back and forth; they also come with cushions. Meanwhile, the steel fire pit has a natural stone top and is made from eco-friendly, fire retardant materials, and includes about 13 pounds of lava rock, along with a PVC weather cover and natural gas orifice for easy fueling.
9. Tintonlife Brazilian Double Hammock; From $21
Pretend your backyard is a tropical oasis by setting up a hammock. This one from Tintonlife is designed to fit up to two people at once and can hold up to 450 pounds (which is pretty good, considering the hammock itself only weighs about five pounds). You'll get a set of ropes, wide straps, carabiners, and a travel bag with this order, so you can set your hammock up between any two trees or stands. It comes in five color combinations, as well.
10. Hampton Bay Tolston Wicker Outdoor Patio Sectional Set with Charcoal Cushions; $599
If you have a sunroom or a deck with an awning over it, you might want to consider a luxurious sectional like this three-piece one from Hampton Bay. It can fit up to five people at once, and the furniture in this set—which includes a steel-framed chair and two loveseats—are designed to fit together or can be kept separate, for more flexible seating. Either way, this furniture has an ultra-modern look to it, which can add some pizazz to your outdoor area. And because the enclosed cushions are made from UV-protected fabric, they're less likely to fade in the sun than other cushions might.
11. Tollette Round Dining Set with Umbrella; From $260
If you're shopping for an affordable patio set that comes with everything you might need—a table, chairs, and a matching umbrella—then this six-piece offering from Zipcode Design could be a fantastic pick. It comes with four stackable metal chairs that are upholstered in PVC-coated polyester material (so it's very resilient, even when exposed to bad weather), as well as a glass-top round table and basic umbrella. The compact design makes it a great option if you're looking to take this furniture with you to another house or on a trip, as everything can be folded up and tucked into the back of van or truck.
12. Abshire Patio Bar Stool, Set of 2; $324
If you already have a high table or a bar set up on your deck, this set of two bucket-style stools could be a fun addition. You can choose from six colors, including black, white, tropical green, and more. Because they’re made of plastic, they’re easy to clean, and resistant to rust, water, and weather-related damage. These stools also have a perforated, diamond-like design, which the brand claims will help prevent water from pooling up on the seat area.
13. Amazon Basics Outdoor Zero Gravity Folding Reclining Lounge Chair with Pillow; From $53
The Amazon Basics line is one of the best to browse if you're searching for budget-friendly alternatives to high-end gadgets and home decor. This zero-gravity folding chair is no different: It's designed to create a weightless-type feel when you're relaxing in it, thanks to the double-bungee support system in place. This foldable item is available in four colors, has a powder-coated steel frame for durability, and can support up to 200 pounds. Better still, it features a padded headrest that might make it easy to take a nap outside.
14. Keter Solana Storage Bench; $176
This storage bench is like getting two patio items for the price of one. Lift the seat, and you'll find a 70-gallon storage space underneath that's big enough for you to fill with towels, pool noodles, gardening tools, and more. The bench is made from weather-resistant resin that looks like wood and can hold up to three people. The storage section also has the ability to lock if you have a padlock.
15. Coolaroo The Original Cooling Elevated Pet Bed; $23
Let your four-legged friend join in on the fun outdoors without getting overheated. The Coolaroo elevated cooling bed for pets is made of breathable, high-density polyethylene fabric so it's less likely to got hot under the sun than other types of material. This pet bed comes in six colors and sizes, ranging from small to large, depending on the size of your furry companion.
