Prime Day is Over—But Here Are 20 of the Best Amazon Deals You Can Still Shop
We'll let you in on a little secret: Prime Day deals don't completely disappear once the 48-hour mega-event is in the books. Sure, some stuff does return quickly to its usual retail price: These Crest 3D Whitestrips, for example, were discounted to $30 but are now available for $45. In others instances, a product might be so popular that it sold out before you had time to grab it, thereby negating any potential savings you stood to gain.
But it's not the case for everything. In fact, Prime Day can be a sort of reverse Cinderella situation for bargain hunters. While the two-day sale technically ends at the stroke of midnight on the second night, you can still find some great markdowns on top-rated robot vacuums, kitchen gadgets, and wireless earbuds in the days following it, you just have to know where to look.
Below, we rounded up 20 of the best post-Prime Day deals you can still get on Amazon, including on Apple AirPod Pros, Solo Stove fire pits, and more, so in case you missed out on anything, you still have a chance to shop and save.
The 20 Best Post-Prime Day 2022 Deals
1. Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case for $170 (Save $80)
2. Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player for $18 (Save $12)
3. Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) for $30 (Save $20)
4. Lodge Cast Iron Skillet with Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder, 12-inch for $30 (Save $15)
5. AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush for $32 with on-page coupon (Save $28)
6. TUSHY Classic 2.0 Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment for $59 (Save $40)
7. Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Professional for $60 (Save $40)
8. All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized 8-Inch and 10-Inch Fry Pan Cookware Set for $70 (Save $40)
9. SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds from $100 (Save up to $70)
10. Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker for $100 (Save $50)
11. Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness and Health Tracker with Built-in GPS for $104 (Save $46)
12. Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker for $104 (Save $26)
13. Medify MA-25 Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter for $112 (Save $46)
14. Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $131 (Save $69)
15. eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX for $160 (Save $90)
16. Ninja OS401 Foodi 12-in-1 XL 8 qt. Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer for $178 (Save $52)
17. iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum for $227 (Save $73)
18. Solo Stove Ranger with Stand Portable Outdoor Fire Pit for $241 (Save $109)
19. Breville BOV845BSS Smart Oven Pro Countertop Convection Oven for $266 (Save $84)
20. Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $449 (Save $100)