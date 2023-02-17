8 of the Best Presidents Day Sales to Shop This Weekend
This Monday, February 20 is Presidents Day, and while this holiday is typically a time for celebrating past commanders-in-chief like Abraham Lincoln and Franklin Delano Roosevelt, it has become—so like many other long weekends throughout the year—a major shopping event.
All kinds of retailers (not just car dealerships) get in the price-slashing spirit around this time of year, making it a particularly good time to stock up on everyday essentials. Or, conversely, to consider items that might seem ordinarily way out of your budget, but are reduced in price to such an extent that it’s worthwhile to consider splurge a little bit.
Below are some of the best Presidents Day sales in 2023 worth scrolling through while you’re relaxing over the next three days on everything from trendy footwear to prescription glasses and more.
1. Allbirds
Although Allbirds is a relatively young shoe brand (the company was founded in 2014), they’ve become one of the most popular in recent years, courtesy of their much-loved Wool Runners. The kicks—made from Merino wool, sugarcane EVA foam, and recycled plastic bottles—quickly became legendary for their comfort and helped put Allbirds on the map. The brand has since expanded into other types of footwear, including flats, slippers, and more. And for a limited time, you can save as much as 40 percent on a selection of styles for men and women, including men’s and women’s apparel.
Shop: Allbirds
2. Amazon
As the largest retailer online, Amazon is a go-to source for most shoppers looking for Prime-related deals, fast shipping, and low prices on an assortment of products, from kitchen essentials to books, gadgets, and more. You can shop for general discounts daily by heading to the deals section, but right now ahead of Presidents Day, there a few major markdowns worth checking out specifically.
For starters, you can save up to 50 percent on select Amazon devices, including Fire HD 8 tablet, Blink smart home doorbells and cameras, the Ring Video Doorbell 3, smart Fire TVs, and more. Beyond Amazon devices, this is also a good time to grab a pair of Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) wireless earbuds if you haven’t already got them, because they’re on sale for $200, which is the lowest price we’ve seen them for since Black Friday 2022.
Shop: Amazon
3. Brooklyn Bedding
Known for its Brooklyn Signature Hybrid (a popular hybrid mattress that is made from a blend of memory foam, traditional coiled springs, and a polyester-cotton blend fabric), this bedding brand is worth checking out if you’re looking for bed-in-a-box options.
They offer a generous 120-night trial period on their mattresses, so you can try it out with some flexibility, and a 10-year warranty on mattresses (the policy differs on pillows, sheets, and other product types). Through Monday, February 20, you can get 30 percent off across the site when you use the promo code “PRESDAY30” at checkout.
Shop: Brooklyn Bedding
4. EveryPlate
This meal kit delivery service, which is owned by HelloFresh, could be a good option if you’re looking to explore these kinds of programs but you’re hesitant about the price. Dinners typically start at about $5, and dinner for two for about three meals a week costs about $45, which is significantly less than what you’d expect to pay, compared to popular alternatives like Home Chef (priced at about $10 per serving) or Purple Carrot (which are about $13 per serving for two people). You can save up to $84 right now on the site, with the discount automatically included.
Shop: EveryPlate
5. GlassesUSA
Need a new pair of specs? Over at GlassesUSA, you can grab everything from prescription glasses to kids’ glasses, contacts, and more, and use the site’s Virtual Mirror function to “try on” frames before you buy anything. If you don't have a current eyeglasses prescription, you can use the Prescription Scanner to get one using your smartphone, laptop, a standard sized card, and a pair of your current glasses.
In honor of the long weekend, the retailer is offering up to 50 percent off prescription lenses with the promo code “BIG50” at checkout, as well as free shipping. For major brands like Ray-Ban and Oakley, you can get up to 30 percent off with the code “ICON30” at checkout, through Monday, February 20.
Shop: GlassesUSA
6. Nectar
When it comes to the best mattresses in a box, there’s a lot of competition. Like Brooklyn Bedding, Nectar is another standout in the category, and the brand’s classic memory foam mattress in particular is a much-loved option. Good for all kinds of sleepers, this bed gets top marks from reviewers who say it doesn’t create the sinkhole effect that some cheaper memory foam picks often do, and it comes with a removable and washable cover, which makes it easier to maintain.
Other things to appreciate about Nectar are its 365-night trial period, and its “Forever warranty,” meaning you can send it in for a replacement or repair at any point in time for, well, forever. Right now, you can save up to 33 percent on everything, with prices starting at $359.
Shop: Nectar
7. Our Place
This woman- and immigrant-owned brand was established in 2018 with a straightforward mission: to bring people closer together through food. Instead of offering kitchen tools that “make cooking more complicated and intimidating,” Our Place specializes in products that are streamlined yet still multifunctional, like the much-hyped Always Pan—the company’s flagship, 8-in-1 ceramic nonstick pan that can be used to fry food as well as it can be used to boil (plus a lot else).
Ahead of the long weekend, Our Place is offering a limited-time deal on the cast-iron version of the Always Pan, so you can save 25 percent and get it for $116 instead of the usual $155. It offers a lot of the same great features as the Always Pan, but with a twist, as it delivers exceptional browning on par with what you’d expect from cast iron. However, there’s no seasoning required, and that makes it stand out from other cast-iron cookware. Without the lid, it offers heat resistance up to 500°F, so it’s safe for oven use.
Shop: Our Place
8. Sur La Table
Whether you need some new kitchen knives or want to invest in a nice Dutch oven, Sur La Table is the retailer that many foodies love to shop because the retailer carries some impressive brands, including Le Creuset, Miyabi, Staub, and others. With the long weekend ahead, they’re giving folks another reason to shop there, because you can get 20 percent off specially marked items with the promo code “SAVE20” at checkout.
Not only that, but if you head straight to the sale section, you can also nab up to 50 percent off clearance items, with brands like Green Pan (as well as Sur La Table’s affordable house brand) among the selections. If you’re in the market for a nice new espresso maker, there’s one deal in particular you might want to head straight for, which is on the Breville Barista Express, as you can get it for $600 on sale and save about $525 in the process.
Shop: Sur La Table