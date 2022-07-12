The Best Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals on Cookware Sets, Air Fryers, and Other Essentials
Whether you're an experienced at-home chef or you're a new grad looking to build up your collection, these Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals can help you get everything you want without straying too far from your budget.
Below are 30 of the best discounts on bestselling cookware, appliances, food storage solutions, and more that you can shop during this 48-hour event, which runs until midnight tomorrow, July 13. (If you're not a Prime member yet, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here.) You'll even find markdowns on items from some of the biggest brands in the business, including Breville, KitchenAid, Lodge, and Rubbermaid, that you probably won't see again until Black Friday rolls around in November.
The Best Prime Day Deals on Cookware
Amazon Basics Non-Stick Cookware 8-Piece Set for $30 (Save $28)
Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven for $32 (Save $21)
Lodge Cast Iron Skillet with Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder, 12-inch for $30 (Save $15)
All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized 8-Inch and 10-Inch Fry Pan Cookware Set for $70 (Save $40)
Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set for $140 (Save $100)
Cuisinart TPS-10 Professional Performance Tri-Ply 10-Piece Classic Cookware Set for $175 (Save $54)
The Best Prime Day Deals on Bakeware And Baking Accessories
Amazon Basics Silicone, Non-Stick Baking Mats, Pack of 2 for $8 (Save $5)
Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale for $10 (Save $4)
Whiskware Pancake Batter Dispenser and Mixer for $11 (Save $4)
Nordic Ware Baker's Delight 3-Piece Oven Tray Set for $36 (Save $16)
KitchenAid K45SSOB 4.5-Quart Stand Mixer for $269 (Save $61)
The Best Prime Day Deals on Coffee Makers and Accessories
Bodum 11571-109 Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter for $20 (Save $7)
JavaPresse Manual Coffee Bean Grinder for $32 (Save $14)
Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer for $100 (Save $90)
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi for $160 (Save $49)
Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with Milk Frother for $420 (Save $179)
The Best Prime Day Deals on Kitchen Appliances
Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker for $33 (Save $14)
PowerXL Air Fryer Maxx Classic from $60 (Save up to $50)
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $65 (Save $35)
Cuisinart ICE-30R Pure Indulgence 2-Quart Frozen Yogurt, Sorbet and Ice Cream Maker for $70 (Save $30)
Ninja OS401 Foodi 12-in-1 XL 8 qt. Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer for $130 (Save $100)
Breville BOV845BSS Smart Oven Pro Countertop Convection Oven for $266 (Save $84)
Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade, Self-Cleaning for $300 (Save $105)
GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker with Side Tank for $429 (Save $150)
The Best Prime Day Deals on Kitchen Storage and Accessories
Get a year of Grubhub+ For Free (Save $119.88)
Save up to 38 percent on select Stasher Reusable Food Storage Bags
Cuisinart C55-12PCKSAM 12-Piece Ceramic Coated Stainless Steel Knives for $15 (Save $5)
Noya Adjustable Tofu Press for $20 with on-page coupon (Save $13)
Rubbermaid 60-Piece Food Storage Containers with Lids Set for $25 with on-page coupon (Save $14)
FoodSaver V4400 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer Machine Starter Kit for $140 (Save $60)