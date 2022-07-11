10 Best Prime Day Deals on Apple Products
More than 40 years after its founding, Apple remains one of the most highly coveted brands when it comes to all things tech. But that popularity means the company’s state-of-the-art products often come with a pretty hefty price tag. This makes Prime Day 2022 on Amazon the perfect time to upgrade your Apple game, as the online retailer is offering steep discounts on everything from iPads to AirPod Pros.
When Is Prime Day 2022?
Prime Day, which initially launched in 2015 to celebrate Amazon's 20th anniversary, will kick off on Tuesday, July 12 and run through Wednesday, July 13. As the name suggests, it's an event that's exclusively for Amazon Prime members, who can take advantage of deep discounts from major brands like Apple, Breville, and iRobot during the 48-hour sale.
Not an Amazon Prime member yet? No problem! You can easily sign up for a 30-day free trial and take advantage of all the best deals—like these 10 great buys from Apple.
1. Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case for $170 (Save $79)
2. Apple AirPods Pro + AppleCare+ for Headphones for $199 (Save $79)
3. Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $449 (Save $100)
4. 2021 Apple TV 4K for $120 (Save $59)
5. 2022 Apple iPad Air from $559 (Save up to $70)
6. 2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro from $749 (Save up to $70)
7. Apple iMac (21.5-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) for $798 (Save $301)
8. Apple Watch SE [GPS 40mm] Smart Watch w/ Space Grey Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band for $230 (Save $49)
9. Apple Watch Series 7 Smart Watch w/ Green Aluminum Case with Clover Sport Band for $284 (Save $115)
10. Apple Watch Series 7 Smart Watch w/ Blue Aluminum Case for $329 (Save up to $100)