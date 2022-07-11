The Best Early Prime Day Deals You Can Get for Under $30
Why wait until later this week to save big? Prime Day 2022 starts tomorrow, July 12, and lasts through Wednesday, July 13, but the deals are already coming in. While you might have your eye on some big-ticket items, there are tons of other affordable products you can find on Amazon right now. And in some cases (like with this Audible Premium offer), prices actually start at just zero dollars.
Meanwhile, there are other deep discounts on books, health and beauty, home, kitchen and cookware, tech, and much more. Be on the lookout for top brands—including Sony, Rubbermaid, Roku, and others—offering savings of up to nearly a whopping 80 percent. Scroll down to shop some of the best early Prime Day 2022 deals under $30 below, and if you're not a Prime member yet, there's still time to sign up before the big two-day event is officially underway, so you can take advantage of even more savings.
Books
Get three months of Audible Premium for free (Save $45)
The Last House on Needless Street by Catriona Ward for $14 (Save $14)
The Four Winds: A Novel by Kristin Hannah for $14 (Save $15)
Meant to Be: A Novel by Emily Giffin for $17 (Save $11)
The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia for $26 (Save $14)
Health & Beauty
Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask, Pack of 2 for $12 (Save $7)
Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers, Set of 6 for $14 (Save $9)
Muslish Travel Bottles, Set of 21 for $15 (Save $12)
Valo Vitamin C Glow Boost Essence with Hyaluronic Acid for $17 (Save $11)
BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose Yoga Mat from $18 (Save $32)
Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips (7 Treatments) for $19 with on-page coupon (Save $4)
iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer for $20 (Save $35)
VieBeauti Premium Eyelash Growth Serum and Eyebrow Enhancer for $25 with on-page coupon (Save $15)
Home
Affresh Garbage Disposal Cleaner, Pack of 3 for $9 (Save $4)
LiBa Mildew-Resistant Shower Curtain Liner from $11 (Save $5)
TubShroom Drain Hair Catcher for $11 (Save $9)
LtYioe Colorful Cool Mini Humidifier for $12 with on-page coupon (Save $10)
Berry Ave Broom Holder and Wall Mount Garden Tool Organizer for $14 with on-page coupon (Save $6)
Helloleiboo Mini Handheld Cordless Vacuum for $20 (Save $6)
Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller for $20 (Save $6)
SunSmart Bentley Total Blackout Windows Curtains for $26 with on-page coupon (Save $19)
Kitchen & Cookware
Ultrean Digital Kitchen Scale for $8 with on-page coupon (Save $7)
Chef'n SweetSpot Mini Ice Cream Sandwich Maker for $13 (Save $12)
Temola Instant Read Meat Thermometer for $14 (Save $26)
Rubbermaid Brilliance Leak-Proof Food Storage Containers with Airtight Lids, Set of 10 from $18 (Save $17)
Sushi Making Kit Deluxe Edition for $18 (Save $11)
CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle from $19 (Save $6)
Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker from $25 (Save up to $12)
Movies
Get select streaming service subscriptions starting at $0.99 for two months via Prime Video (Save up to $20)
Batman Collection (Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, and Batman & Robin) for $10 (Save $15)
Dune for $12 (Save $11)
Drive My Car (The Criterion Collection) for $20 (Save $20)
Sonic The Hedgehog 2 for $23 (Save $9)
The Last Waltz (The Criterion Collection) for $25 (Save $25)
Toys & Games
SEQUENCE Game with Folding Board, Cards, and Chips for $10 (Save $15)
Funko Pop! Moment: The Mandalorian — Boba Fett & Fennec Shand for $13 (Save $22)
Czech Games Codenames for $16 (Save $2)
Kids Against Maturity: Card Game for Kids and Families for $20 with on-page coupon (Save $10)
Spider-Man Marvel Deluxe Action Figure (13-inch) with Web Blaster Accessory for $22 (Save $13)
Utter Nonsense Naughty Edition for $23 (Save $4)
Tech
Mifaso USB Power Strip for $15 with on-page coupon (Save $4)
Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones for $13 (Save $4)
Fire TV Stick for $17 (Save $23)
Roku Express for $18 (Save $12)
Echo Dot (4th Gen.) for $20 (Save $30)
Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker for $24 with on-page coupon (Save $4)
Amazfit Band 5 Activity Fitness Tracker for $30 (Save $10)