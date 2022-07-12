The Best Prime Day Tech Deals on Wireless Headphones, Laptops, and Smart Gadgets
Amazon Prime Day is still underway, but this two-day event isn't just an opportunity to shop for kitchen gadgets or trendy items under $30: It's also an excellent time to snag top-rated tech gadgets like smart TVs, noise-canceling headphones, and other nifty devices for significantly less than what you'd ordinarily pay. In some cases, you can even get these products for their lowest prices of the year (so far).
Whether you're in the market for a new laptop or a fitness tracker, here are the top Prime Day 2022 tech sales you can take advantage of right now. (And if you're still not a Prime member yet, be sure to sign up for a 30-day free trial before Prime Day officially ends tomorrow, July 13.)
The Best Prime Day Deals on Headphones and Earbuds
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds for $80 (Save $90)
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $115 (Save $85)
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Pro for $120 (Save $80)
Apple AirPods Pro for $170 (Save $79)
Bose QuietComfort Noise-Canceling Earbuds for $179 (Save $100)
Apple AirPods Pro + AppleCare+ for Headphones for $199 (Save $79)
Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds for $200 (Save $50)
Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones for $229 (Save $100)
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones w/ Sound Control for $250 (Save $98)
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $449 (Save $100)
The Best Prime Day Deals on Computers, Laptops, and Tablets
Kindle with Built-In Front Light for $45 (Save $45)
Fire HD 8 Tablet for $45 (Save $45)
Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet for $70 (Save $70)
Acer SB220Q bi 21.5 Inches Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Ultra-Thin Zero Frame Monitor for $93 (Save $37)
Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) for $95 (Save $45)
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 Chromebook Laptop for $111 (Save $109)
Fire HD 10 Tablet Gaming Bundle (includes Fire HD 10 tablet and Luna Controller) for $115 (Save $105)
ASUS Chromebook C223 11.6-Inch HD Chromebook Laptop for $133 (Save $117)
Acer Aspire 5 A515-56-32DK Slim Laptop for $270 (Save $70)
HP 15.6-inch Laptop, 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 for $470 (Save $190)
2022 Apple iPad Air from $559 (Save up to $70)
2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro from $749 (Save up to $70)
Apple iMac (21.5-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) for $800 (Save $300)
The Best Prime Day Deals on Fitness Trackers and Other Wearable Tech
Amazfit Band 5 Activity Fitness Tracker with Alexa Built-in for $29 (Save $10)
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial for $66 (Save $33)
Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness, Health Tracker for $104 (Save $45)
Garmin Vivoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch for $188 (Save $142)
Apple Watch SE [GPS 40mm] Smart Watch w/ Space Grey Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band for $219 (Save $60)
SAMSUNG Galaxy Smartwatch 4 (44mm) for $230 (Save $100)
Apple Watch Series 7 Smart Watch w/ Green Aluminum Case with Clover Sport Band for $279 (Save $120)
Apple Watch Series 7 Smart Watch w/ Blue Aluminum Case for $309 (Save up to $120)
The Best Prime Day Deals on Smart Tech Gadgets
Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) for $18 (Save $22)
Echo Dot (4th Generation) for $20 (Save $30)
Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb for $20 (Save $45)
Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A for $23 (Save $7)
Blink Mini Compact Indoor Smart Security Camera for $30 (Save $35)
Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for $35 (Save $50)
Blink Video Doorbell for $35 (Save $15)
Luna Controller for $40 (Save $30)
Amazon Smart Thermostat for $42 (Save $18)
Ring Indoor Cam for $45 (Save $15)
Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) Bundle with Blink Mini for $45 (Save $75)
Ring Video Doorbell – 2020 release for $75 (Save $25)
Google Nest Wifi Home Wi-Fi System, Pack of 2 for $141 (Save $157)
Amazon eero mesh WiFi system, Pack of 3 for $143 (Save $26)
Furbo 360-Degree Dog Camera for $147 (Save $63)
The Best Prime Day Deals on TVs, Audio Equipment, and Streaming Devices
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $17 (Save $23)
Roku Express Streaming Device for $19 (Save $12)
Fire TV Cube for $60 (Save $60)
BESTISAN Soundbar for $64 (Save $32)
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720-pixel Fire TV for $90 (Save $80)
2021 Apple TV 4K for $109 (Save $70)
Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar for $149 (Save $80)
Bose TV Speaker for $229 (Save $50)
Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $280 (Save $230)
SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class QLED 4K UHD TV for $798 (Save $400)
LG 65-Inch OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV for $1700 (Save $803)