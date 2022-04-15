9 Must-Have Products That Will Help Nip Seasonal Allergies in the Bud
Your backyard garden may look delightful now that all the flowers are beginning to bloom, but your sinuses can suffer as the pollen starts swirling in the air. Thankfully, there are ways you can mitigate the effects of this yellow substance, like using an air purifier, eating raw honey, and vacuuming more. Here are nine products to help you deal with springtime allergy season.
1. LEVOIT Air Purifier; From $100
Air purifiers are a great way to reduce harmful pollutants and unwanted airborne particles inside your home. This is especially important because Americans on average spend about 90 percent of their time indoors, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The LEVOIT air purifier is one of Amazon’s best-selling options available. It uses a three-stage high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filtration system to reduce up to 99.97 percent of airborne particles, including one specifically for pet allergies, and comes with an activated carbon filter to deal with odors and smoke.
2. Vicks Personal Sinus Steam Inhaler; $45
One of the most annoying side effects of allergies is congestion. Combat nasal build-up by using steam, which loosens mucus so you can breathe easier. This steam inhaler from Vicks has a soft mask for you to rest your face against so the warm air can be directed towards your nose and mouth. You can fill the reservoir with 2.5 tablespoons of tap water and once it’s emptied, the inhaler will automatically shut off. You can control how much steam comes out with a dial on the side of the device.
3. Kleenex Ultra Soft Facial Tissues; $12
Anyone with allergies knows the feeling of sneezing so much that your nose starts to hurt. This year, take care of your nose by using tissues made to soothe your skin. These ones from Kleenex have three fragrance-free layers, so they're soft to the touch but also durable. This pack comes with eight boxes, totaling 960 individual tissues, which will hopefully last you the entire season.
4. SinuCleanse Soft Tip Neti-Pot; $12
If using steam to clear out your sinuses isn’t to your liking, the Neti-Pot is a popular alternative. You can use this teapot-like device to flush out your blocked nasal passageways directly. This irrigation washing system, combined with a warm saline solution, can provide some much-needed relief. This particular Neti-Pot features a soft tip spout and comes with 30 pre-mixed saline packets. Just be sure to use distilled water rather than tap water, as the latter may contain levels of harmful bacteria that could lead to serious infections, or in some cases, be fatal, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
5. Mattress and Pillow Protectors; From $29
Though pollen is one of the more common culprits we associate with seasonal allergies, dust, mold, and bacteria can also be the cause behind your watery eyes and sneezes. By protecting your mattress and pillows, you'll have an easier time keeping these symptoms at bay. These protectors provide a barrier between your bedding and irritating allergens so you can sleep peacefully. They even protect your mattress and pillows from water spills and bed bugs without changing how you sleep.
Mattress Protector; Pillow Protectors
6. Handheld UV Light Allergen Vacuum Cleaner; $152
Like your mattress and pillows, allergens can get into your carpets and furniture. Instead of using a physical barrier to stop dust mites and other things, you can try this special handheld vacuum cleaner, which uses ultraviolet (UV) light to zap them away. The vacuum uses a pad to lift the particles, which are then sucked up through a HEPA filter that can collect debris as small as 0.3 microns. The company claims that over 80 percent of dust mites are removed after five minutes under this gadget's UV light, and 97.8 percent of pollen is removed after four minutes.
7. Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum; $160
Whether you have a larger space or just need to clean hard-to-reach areas, an upright vacuum that detaches can be useful. Though it doesn’t have a UV light like the previous option, this full-sized vacuum can tackle all types of flooring and has an upholstery tool so you can restore stairs, couches, and more to their dirt- and crumb-free glory. You can also detach the 0.9-quart dust chamber from the unit for more mobility and maneuver the nozzle to reach the tops of dusty bookshelves or ceiling fans. However, one of this vacuum's best features is the anti-allergen complete seal. This means that the device is airtight and designed to entrap 99.97 percent of particles like allergens, dust, and pet dander.
8. LINENSPA Hypoallergenic Down Alternative Microfiber Comforter; From $25
For those who suffer from allergies due to goose down, finding a comforter without this material can be a challenge. This hypoallergenic option uses microfiber fill instead of feathers so you can sleep without sneezing through the night. It features eight loops, so you can easily fit it inside a duvet cover. Because the comforter has a box-stitch, the microfiber fill is evenly distributed, so you’ll have a nice layer of warmth and comfort that won’t clump in spots.
9. Manukora MGO 50+ Multifloral Raw Mānuka Honey; $15
Manuka honey has become a must-have product over the past couple of years, especially for those who suffer from allergies. Many people swear by this golden liquid because the manuka flower, found in Australia and New Zealand, contains a high concentration of methylglyoxal (MGO), which is antibacterial, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory. Due to these properties, manuka honey is used to treat wounds, and can be beneficial for soothing sore throats and runny noses. This specific manuka honey is multifloral, comes from New Zealand, and has a unique QR code for each bottle so you can track its origins and understand its authenticity.
