7 of the Best Sleep Trackers For Every Type of Budget
Technology can help us learn a lot about our bodies, and when it comes to getting a good night's rest, the best sleep trackers offer all kinds of incredible insights that even most standard fitness trackers can't provide.
Many top-of-the-line sleep trackers allow you to monitor your oxygen saturation (SpO2) levels (which is useful for those who currently experience or are at risk for sleep apnea), as well as how much time you spend in each sleep stage, how often you snore when you're between the sheets, and more.
So if you toss and turn during the night or want to learn more about your sleep quality, a tracker can give you the information you seek. Below, we've found seven different sleep trackers that work for every type of budget.
1. WHOOP 4.0; From $30
The WHOOP 4.0 might look like just a wristband, but it offers so much more. This wearable tracker monitors key biometrics, such as your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and even the temperature of your skin while you snooze (something hot sleepers are sure to appreciate). It's a subscription-based device, meaning you'll have to sign up for a plan to use it; you can opt for monthly, annual, or 24-month coverage, with prices starting at $20 per month. Apart from the wristband, which is customizable in over 30 colors and available for free right now once you sign up for a subscription, you'll also get access to WHOOP's app, which offers a journal, where you can note your caffeine intake, dietary habits, and more, as well as coaching tips to help you get more rejuvenating sleep.
Buy it: WHOOP
2. Withings Sleep Tracking Pad; $83
However, if you’re not into wearing something while you're trying to get some shut-eye, the Withings sleep tracking pad might be a better solution. This device is designed to fit under your mattress and can provide an in-depth analysis of your heart rate and sleep phases, while also tracking any breathing disturbances you might experience while you're asleep. You can access all this data through Health Mate, the brand’s app, and connect it to smart assistants like Alexa for greater convenience.
Buy it: Amazon
3. Go2sleep; $99
If you don’t mind wearing something at night but want to keep your wrists free, the Go2sleep ring is a worthwhile alternative. This minuscule tracker only weighs less than a pound and will work all night long. It's designed to track your body's SpO2 levels, heart rate, and where you fall on the apnea-hypopnea index (AHI), which measures your risk for sleep apnea based on the number of pauses and/or instances of shallow breathing that occur each hour you're asleep. In the Sleepon app, you can also connect with family members and share each other’s daily sleep reports.
Buy it: Sleepon
4. Beautyrest Sleeptracker Monitor; $100
Many people sleep in the same bed as their partners, but most trackers only work for one person. The Beautyrest Sleeptracker is a rare exception: It lets you track sleep patterns for two people at the same time, and just like the Withings pad, it's designed to slip under your mattress. This gadget is Alexa-enabled, and via the brand's app, you'll be able to keep an eye on your breathing, body movements, and heart rates as you snooze. Another cool feature of this device is that it offers a built-in alarm, which will wake you up at just the right moment in your REM cycle to reduce grogginess. And because it works so well for couples, it’s essentially like getting two trackers for the price of one.
Buy it: Amazon
5. Kokoon Nightbuds; From $136
Learn more about your overall wellness and listen to some relaxing tunes as you drift off into a peaceful slumber with these lightweight headphones from Kokoon. Designed to be worn around the back of your head, Nightbuds are like a wearable white-noise machine, as you can opt to play soothing sounds as you pull up the covers (or stream music over Spotify, YouTube, or even Audible). But you'll also get some basic sleep data through the MyKokoon app if you sign up for an annual membership, including your heart rate and how long you spent in each sleep stage. If you want more nuanced data, you're better off grabbing one of the sleep trackers listed above. However, if you're looking for a trusty set of sleep headphones with some extra bells and whistles, Kokoon's are a good choice, and you cap opt to just buy a pair (available for $224) without signing up for any additional services.
Buy it: Kokoon
6. Fitbit Sense; $226
Though the Fitbit Sense smartwatch is mainly known as a fitness tracker, it also offers excellent features if you're focused on sleep monitoring. Through the watch, you can track how long you sleep and in which cycles. The wristband has built-in sensors, so it'll detect your skin's temperature each night, as well as SpO2 levels. When you wake up, you’ll receive a score from this Fitbit analyzing how well you slept compared to the night before. The watch also has a special alarm functionality that determines when you’re at the best point in your sleep cycle to wake up and feel refreshed.
Buy it: Amazon
7. Muse 2; $250
Like the Nightbuds, the Muse 2 is a wearable sleep tracker that goes around your head. However, this device doesn’t have earbuds. Instead, it’s worn across your forehead to track your brain activity and focuses on meditation. The Muse app offers tips on how to approach mindfulness exercises, and reveals data on your nocturnal habits, from heart rate to breathing and skin temperatures, all so you can get into a better meditation routine. Because it’s worn across the forehead, you can easily lie down in your bed and use the guided meditation as a way to drift off into sleep.
Buy it: Muse