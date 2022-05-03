Smuggler’s Delight: The Best Star Wars Day Splurges for Han Solo Fans
It’s that time of year again, when we bid fellow Star Wars nerds a friendly, “May the 4th be with you” and show off our support of the most enduring sci-fi franchise of all time. This Star Wars Day marks the 11th anniversary of the special event, and per usual, there’s plenty of new and collectible merchandise to help Resistance sympathizers and Dark Side diehards alike celebrate.
But as it’s also the 45th anniversary of the original film that started it all, Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977), we decided to narrow our focus on stuff related to the snarkiest and shaggiest member of the OG trilogy, Han Solo. Among the fan-tastic finds you'll see here are housewares fit for rebel scum, a brand-new LEGO set commemorating an iconic scene from the franchise’s first flick, retro T-shirts, and so much more.
We can’t (and would never) tell you the odds of these Star Wars holiday specials selling out—but we wouldn’t wait more than 12 parsecs to start shopping, either.
1. "Han Shot First" Classic T-Shirt; $24
It was the shot heard 'round the world (or at least in chat rooms and at fan conventions). Han Solo was cornered at gunpoint by bounty hunter Greedo in the Mos Eisley cantina because of money he owed Jabba the Hutt in the first film. In the original version of A New Hope, it's clear that Han readies his blaster under the table and fires off a round just after the green guy explains that he’s been looking forward to killing Han. Subsequent releases of the movie have Greedo shooting first and missing; threatening Han more explicitly; and the two of them basically shooting at the same time.
Many fans were outraged by the edits, feeling that it neutered the badass smuggler and lessened the impact of his character’s journey from anti-hero to hero. George Lucas defended the fix, arguing that it was more noble to give Han a strong self-defense claim. Declare what side of the debate you’re on with this roomy “Han shot first” logo tee. Although a different version, Lucas poked fun at the controversy in a similar shirt on the set of 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. All 17 colors of this Redbubble top (except heather gray and denim heather) are made from 100 percent, pre-shrunk cotton, and it has a double-needled hem and neck stitching for added durability.
2. Funko Pop! Han Solo and Tauntaun Figure; $30
For the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Amazon and Funko collaborated on an exclusive line of Pop! Deluxe figurines inspired by memorable scenes, costumes, and characters found on the ice planet Hoth. The Battle at Echo Base series features six toys with connectable bases. While the wampa and Imperial probe droid are pretty cool, the best member of the collection has to be Han Solo and the tauntaun. It captures one of the pilot’s most selfless acts, when he rode the beast into a blizzard to find Luke Skywalker, who was missing. Upon finding the Jedi freezing and delirious, Han borrowed his lightsaber and cut open the reptomammal, which had keeled over and perished already from the cold. Then, he slid Luke inside the sticky, stinky guts to warm him up. With friends like this, who needs enemies?
3. Mos Eisley Cantina 'Star Wars' LEGO Set; $350
Play out any version of the aforementioned, much-debated Greedo confrontation scene you wish in your very own miniature version of Mos Eisley, a.k.a. that “wretched hive of scum and villainy.” Over the years, this grimy spaceport and cantina has become an important location in Star Wars lore. For one, the bar is full of bounty hunters, smugglers, spacers in need of work, and Hutt henchmen; it's also where Obi-Wan Kenobi famously takes Luke to find a pilot to bring them to Alderaan, and where they quickly hook up with Han and Chewie. Mos Eisley even makes appearances in The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian series.
LEGO has really outdone themselves with this highly detailed set that consists of 3187 pieces. The Tatooine den of thieves comes with a couple V-35 Courier landspeeders, and 21 minifigures like Han, Chewie, Luke, and more. You'll even get seven that can't be found in any other set, including three members of that sweet alien band, Kardue‘Sai’Malloc, a Dewback, Ponda Baba, Dr, Evazan, Garindan, some sandtroopers, and, of course, Greedo. As it is part of the brand's Master Builder Series, expect a complex build that's ideal for LEGO lovers 18 and older.
4. Han and Chewie Comic Coffee Mug; From $17
Wake up with the dynamic duo of Han Solo and Chewbacca when you use this 11-ounce ceramic mug for your morning joe (or blue milk). The comic- book-style design includes some words of warning: “It’s not wise to upset a wookiee.” The same can be said about talking to humans before they’re caffeinated. It's microwave- and dishwasher-safe so you can also use it for baking those as-seen-on-TikTok coffee cup cakes. Choose from 10 bright hues for the interior color, or grab it in a larger, 15-ounce size.
5. “I Love You, I Know” Wall Art; From $15
Double crossed by his old pal Lando Calrissian and about to take a bath in carbonite at the behest of Darth Vader, Han Solo coolly and cockily replies “I know” to Princess Leia’s admission of love in The Empire Strikes Back.
Turns out, he was supposed to say “I love you” back, but Ford didn’t feel the sentimentality jived with Solo’s swagger so he improvised the now iconic line. This Redbubble wall art by ShayCM0211 offers a way to immortalize this famous ad-lib as home décor, and features the phrases on top of character silhouettes. The simple black-and-white design would look great framed as part of a gallery wall but is bold enough to stand alone as a celebration of the greatest romance in the series. Done on textured watercolor paper and then mounted on four-ply art board in three sizes, it comes with velcro hanging dots so a frame is unnecessary. The same design is also available as a canvas print ($55) or acrylic block ($28).
6. Han Solo In Carbonite Ice Tray; $10
Speaking of Han Solo and carbonite, you can turn cold beverages into conversation pieces next time you invite friends to chill in your backyard cantina with this seven-slot silicone ice tray that makes cubes in the shape of a carbon-frozen Han Solo. His face is contorted (same as in Empire and Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi, where the block is displayed for chuckles at Jabba's Palace), and these molds can be used for Jell-O or chocolate treats, in case you want to break out of the box, so to speak.
7. Han Solo’s Smuggler’s Dice; $20
Hang these gold dice in your ride just as Han did in the cockpit of his beloved Millennium Falcon, which he won off of Lando Calrissian in a heated game of Corellian Spike sabacc. The underrated Solo: A Star Wars Story changed the dice backstory a little but viewers learned he’d had the lucky charms as a teen on Corellia and had given them to his first love, Qi’ra, when they tried to escape the planet. She got caught and he didn’t see the dice again until she returned them during the Kessel mines mission.
After Han was killed by his son Ben Solo/Kylo Ren in Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens (2015), Luke Skywalker found them in the Falcon and he used the Force in Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi (2017) to project the memento to his sister as an acknowledgment of their shared loss. Created by Custom 3d Stuff, these metal dice replicas have an antique finish and are attached to a 10.5-inch long linked chain. They also come in a velvet gift box, perfect for presenting to a loved one.
8. The Kid from Corellia Tote Bag; From $20
Whether it's used for school days or trips to the market, this sturdy, brushed polyester tote can handle any long haul just like our favorite ship’s captain. The 16-by-16-inch bag has 28-inch shoulder straps and you can customize it with select colors and more to make it even more special. An 18-by-18-inch version is also available.
9. Han Solo Costume Gear; From $22
Worried about what to wear to the next Comic-Con? Han is always a worthy cosplay choice and one of the key elements to nailing his look is a blaster. This 10-inch one has got you covered, as it features a removable scope and is made with high-density foam, so it will last. Pair the gun with a muslin henley, cargo vest, a version of Han’s signature belt and holster ($37) by Xcoser, and most importantly, a cocky grin, and you'll have everything you need to channel the smuggler's legendary swagger.
10. 'Star Wars' Home Products; From $79
Turn your home into a galaxy far, far away with Sobel Westex’s high-end and sophisticated Star Wars Home textiles collections. Launched at the end of April, there are seven-piece bedding sets ($279) inspired by the big, bad Darth Vader; sheets ($99) in neutral hues that hearken back to the desert planet Tatooine (where the Han Solo character is first introduced), and more.
For those who want to add a smaller amount of fan flair, there are also decorative pillows ($79) and bathroom towel sets ($79) designed to mimic Aurebesh (the alphabet used in ancient Jedi texts), as well as chunky, 50-by-60-inch hand-knit blankets ($119) to choose from. All products come in reusable packages and will be 25 percent off from Star Wars Day through the end of the month.
These items pair well with Ruggable’s Star Wars-themed washable carpets like Rebel's Welcome doormat ($179) or the Rebellion rug (from $99), which feature Han’s ride or die, the Millennium Falcon. Your homestead’s new look could leave you saying, “Chewie, we’re home.”
11. Han Solo Scruffy Nerf Herder Graphic T-Shirt; $23
George Lucas set out to create a family-friendly space opera and thus needed to curtail the usage of profanity. But in love, war, and space, things were bound to get salty. His clever workaround in all this world-building was to create intergalactic insults unique to the Star Wars-verse. Hence, moof milker, fuzzball, son of a bantha, and the most memorable putdown of them all, when Princess Leia called Han a "stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder." That latter putdown is used for comedic effect on this fun ‘80s-inspired, officially licensed cotton tee. Available in five colors in men’s, women’s, and youth sizes.
12. LEGO Death Star Trash Compactor Diorama; $90
Teamwork makes the dream work over and over again in the Skywalker saga. (It’s basically one of the unspoken life lessons repeated throughout the Star Wars-verse.) One of the earliest examples comes when Luke, Han, and Chewie free Princess Leia from a Death Star detention block in A New Hope only to find themselves trapped in trash compactor, which incidentally was filled with very real, very stinky garbage.
After Han Solo’s “we’re all gonna be a lot thinner” quip (but before the heart of the resistance is smushed into submission), dependable droids C-3PO and R2-D2 kill the power and save the day. Fans can now relive the detritus drama by ordering a new 802-piece set that LEGO just released for this year’s Star Wars Day. The build-to-display model features moveable walls, six minifigures, a plaque with Han’s quote on it, and a dianoga’s head.
