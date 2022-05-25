Hawkins Haul: 11 Totally Awesome 'Stranger Things' Gifts To Celebrate The Netflix Show’s Return
After almost three agonizing years of waiting, the return of our “strange little child friends” Eleven, Dustin, Mike, Lucas, Will, Max, Steve, Robin, Nancy, Jonathan, and Erica—as well as all the evils that plague them and their small Indiana town—is imminent: The penultimate season of Stranger Things, Netflix’s delicious blend of sci-fi, horror, and teen drama that's infused with tons of ‘80s nostalgia and pop culture references, drops on Friday, May 27.
To celebrate, we’ve rounded up 11 (natch!) of the the coolest Stranger Things gifts this side of the Upside Down. Between Millie Bobby Brown’s beauty brand, Funko Pop! figures, LEGOs, bespoke Cameo shoutouts, and apparel, true fans will not be able to resist these pearls.
1. Funko Pop! Season 4 Vinyl Figures; Prices Vary
The Netflix series already has a large presence in the Funko catalog—we’re especially fond of Steve and Robin in their matching Scoops Ahoy uniforms and the fab four in their Ghostbusters Halloween costumes—but can you ever really have too many collectible vinyl figures from your favorite TV show? The company is banking on you answering “no,” as it recently unveiled eight new Pops (like this one of Eleven) complete with updated season 4 high school hairstyles, props, and Hellfire Club T-shirts. Even more characters are featured in the brand's new line of Mystery Minis.
2. LEGO BrickHeadz Demogorgon and Eleven; $20
This LEGO BrickHeadz set captures everyone's favorite Eggo enthuisast and the OG ghoulish goliath that stalked her and her friends (and most definitely ate Barb) in brick form. Comprised of 192 pieces and standing more than 3.5 inches tall, Eleven—complete with a "frozen" toaster waffle—and the Demogorgon (with its flower-like face and gnarly chompers) are recommended for ages 16 and up and come with base plates for easy display.
3. “Mornings Are For Coffee And Contemplation” Mug; From $14
As played by David Harbour, Sheriff Jim Hopper’s sarcasm, gruff exterior, and occasional glimpses of vulnerability are a cornerstone of the show. One of his more memorable gems, which dates back all the way to the first episode, occurred when poor put-upon Flo (Susan Shallhoub Larkin) was explaining that Phil Larson’s garden gnomes were being nicked again and that Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) was waiting in his office to file a missing persons report. Hopper waves her off with a fistful of donuts and the definitive motto, “Mornings are for coffee and contemplation.” If Hopper is your fave, get the mantra—in the Stranger Things logo font no less—on this ceramic coffee mug in order to simultaneously spread the gospel and stay caffeinated. You can also choose from four other designs, including this one that proclaims Steve Harrington "Mom of the Year."
4. Members Only Jacket; $88
Speaking of Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), he started out on the show as the quintessential ‘80s high school bully: A popular jock with dreamy hair and a tendency to mistreat his girlfriends and solve problems fists first. But as mentioned earlier, the resident hottie of Hawkins High School eventually redeemed himself as “a pretty damn good babysitter.” He’s often seen rocking a light gray Members Only jacket, a style that remained popular with hipsters who thrift and which is still being made with its signature shoulder epaulets, double-snap throat latch, and logo pocket. Rumor has it the racer jacket, immortalized in the first Steve figure (number 638) Funko released, will make an appearance in the new season as well. According to a spokesperson for Members Only, the brand has seen an uptick in social media followers, website traffic, and sales of the slim-fitting, lightweight, and water-resistant outer layer.
5. Loungefly Cartoon Characters Mini Backpack; $83
The gang’s all here on this backpack, from dead Barb (Shannon Purser) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) in his camouflage buff to trucker-hat-wearing Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo). It will be perfect for ferrying books from class to class or carrying must-haves on your summer vacation in small-town Indiana (or Atlanta where the show is actually filmed). The mini backpack reimagines Stranger Things characters as cartoons drawn in anime/manga’s chibi style (think: big heads, large eyes, red cheeks, and small bodies). It also includes one main compartment, two side pockets, a zippered front section, reinforced faux leather and padded shoulder straps.
6. Hawkins Middle School A.V. Club T-shirt; $18
When we meet Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Dustin, and Lucas, they are members of the A.V. club run by teacher Scott Clarke (Randall P. Havens). The gang, later joined by Max (Sadie Sink), often holds secret meetings in the club room. They also pick Clarke’s brain on occasion and borrow equipment to solve supernatural mysteries. You can become an honorary member with this cool shirt, which is created and silk-screened in the USA (Michigan to be exact) by Ann Arbor T-shirt Co. using 90 percent ring-spun, jersey-knit cotton grown right in the States. It's available in a range of inclusive sizes, from small to 3XL.
7. Christmas Lights Alphabet Blanket; $25
When poor Will was stuck in the Upside Down in season 1, Joyce hung a wall of Christmas lights to communicate with her son through dimensions. Six years later, it remains one of the series’ most iconic moments. It has been recreated on a plush 40-inch-by-50-inch throw that's machine-washable. Snuggle up underneath it during showtime with your favorite mouth-breathers and get ready to have a blast.
8. “Do Not Disturb” Novelty Socks; $18
Everyone should know better than to try to talk to you when your favorite show is on. But if you need a gentle way of reminding them not to interrupt your binge session, slip into these crew socks made from a blend of combed cotton, polyester, and elastane. When someone speaks up, just kick up your heels to reveal “Please do not disturb. I am watching Stranger Things,” which is written across the soles. Joyce’s alphabet light installation is repeated across the ankle, calf, and top-of-the-foot sections of the white and black stockings.
9. Noah Schnapp’s TBH Hazelnut Cocoa Spread; $11
Obsessed with Nutella as a kid, Noah Schnapp ate the spread around the clock. But when he discovered that hazelnuts weren’t the main ingredient and that it was loaded with sugar (and worst of all, used palm oil, which has long been linked to mass deforestation), the budding environmentalist and his favorite snack broke up. As a world without cocoa spread seemed scarier than a return trip to the Upside Down, he set out to invent an alternative for like-minded, conscious consumers and launched TBH (which stands for "to be honest") in 2021.
Schnapp’s decadent spread is high in protein (three times the amount of Nutella), low in sugar (it has about half as much as the leading brands), devoid of palm oil, vegan, gluten-free, kosher, non-GMO, and made in the USA. It’s housed in recycled plastic jars and shipped in net-positive packaging (for every tree used to make boxes, they plant 20), making the product even greener. Most importantly, it tastes great slathered on Eleven’s favorite comfort food, Eggo toaster waffles, which incidentally will make for great viewing party nibbles.
10. Florence By Mills Makeup and Skincare; From $11
Schnapp isn’t the only cast member who has launched a brand separate from the show. After sitting in hundreds of makeup chairs for work and soaking up as many tips and tricks as she could, Millie Bobby Brown (who stars as Eleven) founded an affordable, vegan, cruelty-free, easy-to-use line of beauty products aimed at her Gen Z peers (even multi-piece sets are under $45).
The brand is named after the actress’s great-grandma, as she embodied the company message of self-acceptance, prioritizing happiness, and eschewing boring and harmful beauty standards. The brand stocks all the basics of a good beauty routine: a refreshing, jasmine-scented facial mist ($11); a creamy face wash ($13); a volumizing mascara ($14); a facial moisturizer ($16); a berry mask for pores ($40); and these under-eye gel pads that are shaped like adorable little whales ($26).
11. Cameo; Prices Vary
Want Karen Wheeler (Cara Buono) to give your daughter a pep talk like she would to Nancy, or to get a message from Bob Newby (Sean Astin) from beyond the grave? Several actors associated with Stranger Things can be booked through Cameo to create custom clips for you or your loved ones. They may even answer all your burning questions about the show or help superfans celebrate milestones like birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, and engagements. A few are even available for live video calls.
