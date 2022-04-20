10 Clever Products That Will Help You Save Time In The Morning
Whether you keep hitting the snooze button or there’s just not enough time as you’re heading out the door, the early morning hours can feel rushed. If you’re finding it hard to get everything done in the morning, we’ve got 10 items for you to check out that will hopefully help you save time when you start your day.
1. Bathroom Shower Waterproof Alarm Clock with Timer; $22
There’s been an age-old debate between those who shower at night and those who shower in the morning. However, this nifty tool is perfect for those who prefer the latter option. This waterproof alarm clock can be freestanding on a shelf or attached to the inside of your shower with a suction cup mount. The liquid crystal display (LCD) shows the time, indoor temperature, and indoor humidity. You can set the timer to go off in single or 10-minute increments, so you'll never stay in the shower longer than you're supposed to before it's time to head to work.
2. Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap, Pack of 2; $10
Once you’re out of the shower, you can save time by gathering all your hair into a towel wrap. This microfiber one absorbs water quickly, and can hold up to eight times its weight in water. In addition, the fabric is soft, lightweight, and designed to wrap around your head so there isn’t any excess moisture to deal with.
3. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Brush; From $28
Now that you’ve towel-dried your hair, you’ll want to make it completely dry. Some people opt to use a hairbrush and blow dryer, but what if you combined these tools for the ultimate time-saving style gadget? The original Revlon One-Step is a hair dryer and volumizer brush that can be used on damp hair and utilizes ionic and ceramic technology to reduce frizz, create volume, and smooth out hair. The bristles on the oval brush are thick and work through tangles without yanking your scalp, and can help you achieve a great blowout.
4. Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release); $40
While you’re getting ready for the day, you can use Amazon’s Echo Dot device and smart assistant Alexa to help you get organized. The Echo Dot can help you uncover breaking news, update you on the weather, create daily to-do lists, and so much more. Then, when you’re ready to leave the house, the device can turn off your lights, adjust your home’s thermostat, and assist in other essential ways.
5. Dash Rapid Egg Cooker; From $17
They say that breakfast is the important meal of the day, but it’s all too easy to skip it if you're in a hurry to get out the door. Get ahead with a device that's designed breakfast in one fell swoop: The Dash rapid egg cooker is a convenient kitchen gadget that perfectly prepares your eggs, whether you want them hard-boiled, poached, or as an omelet. This gadget can handle up to six eggs at once and comes with accessories to help make your breakfast come out deliciously, each and every time. All you have to do is set the timer and wait for the ding to chime, then you're good to go.
6. Cuisinart PerfecTemp 14-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker; $100
For many, coffee is essential in the morning—but making pour-over coffee or a French press carafe's worth of java are a no-go if you're strapped for time. The Cuisinart PerfecTemp is a programmable drip coffeemaker that can make up to 14 cups of Joe. In addition, you can set the coffeemaker to automatically start brewing at a specific time so you can wake up to the smell of freshly made coffee.
7. Glass Meal Prep Containers, Pack of 10; $45 with on-page coupon
If you take your lunch to work every day or want to try to do it more often, meal prepping beforehand is a great way to save time in the mornings. Each of the containers in this set features two compartments to separate your food, and thanks to a rubber seal ring, the lids are leakproof and snap onto the edge. Because the containers are made of borosilicate glass, they’re very durable and can tolerate varying temperatures. This means the containers (though not the lids) can be used in microwaves, dishwashers, and ovens.
8. Self-Watering Pots for Indoor Plants, Pack of 6; $24
Instead of stressing over whether or not you remembered to water the plants before you left the house, let them take care of themselves. This set of six self-watering pots uses cotton ropes to absorb the water from the bottom of the pot, then transfers it to the soil, which helps keep dirt moist. The best part is that the minimalist-looking outer pots will go well with practically any style of home décor, and each one can hold anywhere from seven to 15 days worth of water.
9. Tile Mate; $25
Do you tend to lose your keys, wallet, or even bag right when you need them most? Instead of wasting your mornings tearing your home apart, attach the Tile Mate to the items you need to get out the door. Then when you lose those items again, you can use your phone to locate them. The water-resistant Tile Mate has a three-year, non-replaceable battery and a Bluetooth range of up to 250-feet away.
10. SockDock, Pack of 2; $18
Save yourself from the stress of trying to search for two matching socks by keeping them together at all times. The SockDock is a laundry tool that holds pairs of socks together as you wash, dry, and store them. There's a foot-shaped hook at the end of this weird but brilliant organizer to hang the socks in a closet, on the back of a door, or on a hook. Each SockDock can hold up to nine pairs of socks at a time.
