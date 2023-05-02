11 Best Gifts for ‘Twilight Zone’ Fans
When Rod Serling’s The Twilight Zone premiered on CBS in 1959, no one could have expected that it would become a cultural phenomenon. With a movie in 1983 and three revivals on television (including reboots in the mid-1980s, early 2000s, and late 2010s, respectively), this seminal anthology series has a special place in the hearts of its fans.
Given that May 11 is National Twilight Zone Day, we figured it’s as good a time as any to journey into a wondrous land of imagination—a place where the best Twilight Zone gifts are all out laid out and easy for you to browse down below.
1. The Twilight Zone: The Complete Series; From $50
You can’t go wrong with the original series, which ran for five seasons before officially ending in June 1964. Your giftee will have a chance to watch all 156 episodes of the show’s first iteration, including standouts like the season one episode “Time Enough at Last,” wherein a bookish bank teller (Burgess Meredith) wishes he had more time and space to read, only to find himself navigating a post-apocalyptic world. Fortunately with this DVD collection, your intended recipient will have all the time in the world to get through the series.
2. “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet” Gremlin Figurine with Diorama; $20
This limited-edition gremlin figurine is inspired by the season five episode “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet,” which follows an airline passenger (William Shatner) who sees a frightening creature on the wing of a plane. It’s shaded in black and white (a nod to the original episode, which wasn’t in color) and features five points of articulation along the neck, shoulders, and hips.
This collectible also comes with a hard-enamel eyeball pin, an individually numbered holographic sticker, and a black-and-white diorama of an airplane wing, so your giftee can recreate their favorite episode from the comforts of home.
3. The Twilight Zone Encyclopedia by Steven Jay Rubin; From $18
If you know someone who has seen every episode of the series, this encyclopedia could be a great companion piece. It’s packed with tons of history, amazing trivia, and rare photographs, plus it has information about all the famous celebrities who appeared on the show (a list that includes heavy-hitters like George Takei, Don Rickles, and Carol Burnett). Best of all, they’ll get plot synopses and the opening narrations for each episode.
4. “To Serve Man” Kanamit Ornament; $20
This ornament is of a Kanamit, one of the telepathic aliens featured in the season three episode, “To Serve Man.” Made from blown glass, it’s four inches tall and three inches wide (so roughly the length of a popsicle stick), and sure to be a conversation starter for your giftee come Christmastime (especially if they’re around folks who don’t know the episode’s legendary twist ending).
5. You’re Traveling Through Another Dimension T-Shirt; $22
Take your gift recipient to a new dimension of comfort with this T-shirt, which is based on Serling’s iconic introduction for the show. It comes in 19 different colors (including gold and kiwi green) and is available in a range of sizes, to suit their personal style.
6. The Twilight Zone Complete Series Fridge Magnet Collection; $13
What do the Talky Tina doll from season five and the Mystic Seer machine from season two’s “Nick of Time” both have in common, besides appearing on the show? They’re both included in this eight-piece set of handmade magnets. Other magnets feature the show’s logo, the different dimension spiral, and Rod Serling’s face. Each image is printed on premium glossy paper by AREA51GALLERY, a New Orleans-based shop, so they should come out clear, too.
7. The Twilight Zone Television Logo Hoodie; $40
Help someone special relax a little more during their next marathon with this long-sleeved hoodie, which is emblazoned with a black-and-white TV and the classic Twilight Zone lettering. Made from a blend of cotton and polyester, this machine-washable pick should be especially cozy come fall and is available in sizes ranging from small to XXL.
8. Ceramic “Eye of the Beholder” Nurse Mug; From $15
This 20-ounce ceramic mug might not seem like the prettiest thing around, but fans of season two’s “Eye of the Beholder” know that beauty really depends on who’s looking. Handmade with a light brown glaze, this piece of stoneware is modeled after the pig-snouted nurse who appears in the episode. (You can also get it in twilight gray and white.)
9. Nightmare at 20,000 Feet: Horror Stories By Richard Matheson by Richard Matheson, Stephen King (introduction); From $13
A true Twilight Zone fan knows how important Richard Matheson was to the show. The famed sci-fi writer penned 16 episodes of the series, including season two’s “The Invaders,” about an older woman who discovers a small “flying saucer” has landed on her roof. This collection features many of Matheson’s best-known works, including his short story that inspired “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet.”
10. The Twilight Zone Neon Bar Light Sign; $33
If you know someone who wants to give their home decor more of a surrealistic spin, this neon light is a must-have. Their Zoom meetings are about to get a lot weirder (in a good way) once they’ve got this 8-inch by 12-inch long, wall-mounted sign hanging up in the background.
11. The Twilight Zone Willie Puppet Prop; $240
Based off Willie from season three’s “The Dummy,” this posable doll could be the stuff dreams—or nightmares—are made of for your giftee. While it’s roughly the same size as Willie was on the show, they won’t have to worry about him coming to life anytime soon.
