The 20 Best Walmart Cyber Monday Deals You Can Shop on Laptops, Robot Vacuums, and More
Amazon isn’t the only retailer where you can shop for incredible Cyber Monday discounts right now. Over at Walmart, you can find top-rated waterproof speakers, robot vacuums, televisions, and other useful gadgets for less, and in some cases, the savings are just as good as they were for Black Friday—if not better on select items. Below are 20 of the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals to check out before this mega-savings season draws to a close.
The Best Walmart Cyber Monday Deals
1. JLab Go Air Pop Bluetooth Earbuds, True Wireless with Charging Case for $10 (Save $15)
2. Apple TV HD 32GB (2nd Generation) for $59 (Save $40)
3. Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum for $350 (Save $150)
4. The Pioneer Woman Breezy Blossoms 11-Piece Stainless Steel Knife Block Set for $30 (Save $19)
5. Magic Bullet 7-Piece 250 Watts Personal Blender for $20 (Save $15)
6. iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum for $174 (Save $96)
7. JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $59 (Save $40)
8. AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $200 (Save $40)
9. Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $49 (Save $40)
10. ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ All-In-One Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop for $299 (Save $351)
11. Funko Pop! Moment Deluxe: Christmas Vacation Vinyl Figures for $50 (Save $9)
12. Ninja OL501 Foodi 6.5 Qt. 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $110 (Save $90)
13. Hisense 40-Inch Class 2K FHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV H4030F (Series 40H4030F1) for $178 (Save $46)
14. MSI GF63 Thin 11SC-693 15.6-Inch Gaming Laptop for $449 (Save $150)
15. Tineco S10 Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $118 (Save $181)
16. Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) from $149 (Save $130)
17. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Headphones for $348 (Save $50)
18. ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 Laptop, 14-Inch for $299 (Save $61)
19. VIZIO 43-Inch Class D-Series FHD LED Smart TV D43f-J04 for $224 (Save $62)
20. Vitamix 6500 Blender for $399 (Save $201)