Start Your Summer Off Right by Saving $300 on This Bestselling Inflatable Stand-up Paddle Board
Whether you’re looking for new summertime fitness activities or a fun way to experience nature, stand-up paddle boarding (SUP) is a great choice. Not only do you get to stay dry in a body of water, but it also helps improve balance and puts various muscle groups to work along your back, core, legs, and shoulders. If you’ve been waiting for the right deal to get your own inflatable board, you’ll want to check out this Amazon sale.
The SereneLife inflatable stand-up paddle board is one of Amazon’s bestselling options, and now, one of its colors is extremely discounted. When you choose the blue option, you’ll find that it was initially priced at $500. However, it’s currently marked down by $300, so you can get it for $200. This 60 percent discount is the new lowest price ever for this model and may not stay around for long. There are also markdowns on other colors like orange, but the blue version offers the lowest price—and the most significant savings.
This inflatable SUP comes with a hand pump and pressure gauge so you can inflate it by connecting it to the valve on the top side of the board. The brand claims you can get the pressure up to 12 pounds per square inch (psi) of air within 10 minutes of use, but the board has a maximum pressure of over 20 psi. When fully inflated, it’ll reach 10.5 feet long, 32 inches wide, and 6 inches thick, and will weigh just over 36 pounds. The board's interior is made of drop stitching, meaning there are two layers of fabric on the inside to give it shape and structure when the air is added. After you’re done for the day, you can quickly deflate it using the same pump. Once all the air is out, you can roll it up and place it in the included backpack for storage or travel.
The board can hold over 285 pounds and has a non-slip pad, bungee cords, and a carrying handle on the side. The exterior has an ultraviolet coating and is made of polyvinyl chloride, so it’s corrosion-proof and can handle freshwater and saltwater. The set comes with an adjustable aluminum paddle, a safety leash, a repair kit, and three removable fins.
With over 16,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating, this is worth checking out if you want an affordable, reliable board. One user who has several boards says this is the best one they own. “It's great for [one or two] people, is highly buoyant, very stable, and comes with a lot of great additional things that really sweeten the deal (two-way pump and leash),” the customer wrote. Another reviewer who has used hard SUPs in the past found this pick offered a similar experience. “This board feels almost identical and fits conveniently in the trunk of my [Honda] Civic. It's just as stable, almost as fast, and turns much easier since it sits higher in the water,” the customer wrote.
Be sure to go to Amazon to take advantage of this stand-up paddle board deal before it vanishes.