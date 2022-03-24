This Subscription Service Gives Women Top-Quality Razors Without a Pink Tax
There are many products out there that are still more expensive for women than for men, including clothes, deodorant, and bicycles. This price difference is known as the “pink tax” and can cost the average woman more than $1300 per year. Billie, a razor subscription service for women, is trying to combat this by offering more affordable personal-care products.
Founded by women, the company offers customers vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free products like razors, shaving creams, body lotions, dry shampoos, and more. If you're looking to get introduced to the brand, the Razor Starter Kit subscription plan is a good place to begin. For $10 per month, you'll get a handle, two razor heads with moisturizing aloe infused at the top, and a magnetic, suction cup-free holder that you can stick in the shower to keep your razor from falling.
With this starter kit, you can select the color of your razor’s handle (there are six color options, including coral, periwinkle, and some fun hot pink mashups) and set how often you want a pack of four replacement blades sent your way. You can choose to get shipments every month (great if you shave daily) or opt to get a package every two or three months. The plan is adjustable, so you can skip, cancel, or modify at any point, and shipping is always free. Before you wrap up your order, you can also opt to include add-ons like the brand's whipped shaving cream ($8) or razor travel case ($5).
Beyond its product offerings, Billie also gives back and promotes a body-positive message. Notably, in 2018 the brand launched Project Body Hair and became the first women’s razor brand to feature women with body hair. Additionally, the company donates one percent of its revenue to organizations that support women, especially Black and Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities, through organizations such as Black Girls Code, Every Mother Counts, and Stop AAPI Hate.
Check out Billie for more information on the brand’s razor subscription plans and charitable efforts. In addition, the brand is always coming out with new collections, like this limited-edition set based on astrology signs.