Celebrate Your Birthday With These Personalized Candles Based on the Day You Were Born
Holidays come and go, but a birthday is that one special event every year that is all about celebrating one person in particular. Whether you're shopping for a gift for yourself or a loved one, finding a great present is about to get a lot easier, thanks to Birthdate Co.
Founded in 2019, this unique brand offers personalized candles inspired by the specific day you were born. There are about 365 (and counting!) different scent combinations to choose from, and each one is formulated with a blend of all-natural soy and coconut wax for a clean burn that'll last between 60 to 80 hours, depending on how well you keep the wick trimmed.
Here's how it works: All you have to do is head to the Birthdate Co. site and select "Shop by Date." Once you do, you'll be prompted to select the month and date for the giftee in question. From there, you'll find the corresponding candle designed with your recipient in mind.
Each hand-poured pick in this collection comes in a reusable glass jar and features a pre-made, inviting aroma derived from natural fragrance oils. For example, folks born on June 7 will get a candle that blends woodsy sandalwood with top notes of lemon and amber, while those born later in the summer, on July 23, will get one that has notes of rosemary, shea, and chamomile. While you can't mix the scents up yourself, Birthdate Co. claims that their master perfumers have crafted each candle to "unlock the secrets" of your giftee's personality and "enliven [their] spirit."
There's also a corresponding label for each jar that's filled with astrology-based factoids about the day, but you don't have to be a zodiac enthusiast to get a kick out of these chic wick-burners. Grab a Birthdate candle for $50 at Birthdate Co. for that person on your list who's hard to shop for, or consider checking out more of the brand's offerings, including gift sets, customizable birthday books, and more.