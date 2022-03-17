Enjoy Crystal-Clear Sound With Bose SoundLink Speakers—Now on Sale for Less Than $100
Music lovers know how important it is to have high-quality speakers, even if that means sometimes shelling out the cash for premium products. Fortunately, Bose has some top-notch, portable options that are now marked down so they won’t break the bank.
Head to Amazon, where two Bose SoundLink speakers are currently on sale for $99. The first is the Bose SoundLink Color II, which is discounted from its standard $129 price. This deal is available only in soft black, aqua blue, and polar white. Then there's the black Bose SoundLink Micro speaker, which is reduced to $99 from its normal $119.
Though both speakers are a good deal, the Bose SoundLink Color II is the better one. This water-resistant device weighs just over a pound but packs a lot of sound into it. The device features Bluetooth connectivity, so you can use virtual assistants like Siri and Google whenever you need to change a song. You can also use the built-in microphone to answer calls within a 30-foot range.
The 4.7-star-rated Color II is also designed to last: The exterior features durable silicone, so if you drop it, you don’t need to worry about it breaking. Plus, the battery has over eight hours of playtime from a single charge. You can even pair this speaker with another SoundLink using Bose’s SimpleSync to create the ultimate soundscape.
The Micro speaker is a great alternative if you’re looking for an even smaller device with equally solid sound. At just under a pound, it’s also water-resistant and features a silicone strap on the back to clip onto backpacks, bike handles, and more. However, it only has a playtime of up to six hours from a single charge.
Check out the Bose SoundLink Color II and Micro speakers on Amazon before this sale ends.