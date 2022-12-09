Brendan Fraser Says Another ‘Mummy’ Movie “Sounds Like Fun”
Brendan Fraser rose to fame in movies like The Mummy (1999) and George of the Jungle (1997). For a while, he was the comic action star to beat, mixing splashy blockbusters with smaller, more intimate movies like Gods and Monsters (1998).
He’s kept a low profile over the past few years, but now he’s in the midst of a renaissance. Fraser is getting Oscar buzz for his performance in The Whale, directed by Darren Aronofsky. He plays a reclusive English teacher trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter, played by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink.
Might this lead to a blockbuster comeback for Fraser? Is he considering a possible reboot of The Mummy franchise, where he played explorer Rick O’Connell in three films between 1999 and 2008? “Not, like, officially, no, but I know the fans have,” Fraser told Entertainment Weekly.
“I’ve been having a great time in recent years, in my so-called hiatus, going to fan conventions, keeping it real, meeting everybody and thanking them personally for putting me where I am. I think I got over myself, insofar as ‘I’m too busy’ or ‘That’s not for me,’ I don’t know what I was thinking. I needed to have some gratitude,” Fraser said.
Brendan Fraser’s Buzzworthy Performance in The Whale
Fraser isn’t the only Mummy veteran in demand these days. Michelle Yeoh costarred with Fraser in the third Mummy film, Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008), and is now promoting her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once. She also has a part in the upcoming The Witcher: Blood Origin prequel series. Though her character died in Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, Fraser still thinks it “sounds like fun” to potentially re-team with her.
“I’m always looking for a job, if anyone’s got the right conceit,” Fraser said. “I’ve never been as famous and as unsalaried [as] I am at the moment, so, spread the word!”
If Harrison Ford can play Indiana Jones again at age 80, why couldn’t Fraser play Rick O’Connell at 54? In the meantime, The Whale is in theaters now.