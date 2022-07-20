'Bridgerton' Season 3 Has Started Filming—and Added Three New Cast Members
Dearest readers, we’ve come to pass on some very important information about the upcoming Bridgerton season 3.
On July 20, Netflix released a YouTube video of the Bridgerton season 3 cast announcing that production on the third season has officially started.
In the video, multiple cast members are shown holding up three fingers, representing season 3. At the very end of the video, Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton) opens a carriage door before the camera turns to Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), who is sitting in the carriage. Coughlan tells the camera, “Bridgerton season 3 filming has officially begun.” She then looks at Newton and asks him if he will join her in the carriage. Newton looks at the camera, nods his head, and says, “Let’s go.” He enters the carriage before the video cuts to the Bridgerton logo.
Season 3 will follow the love story between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. But if you recall season 2, their dynamic had soured. Fans are eager to see how the two characters will recover from the rift—and transition from longtime friends to lovers.
An official wrap date hasn’t been announced yet, but according to What’s on Netflix, production will end by December 20. It took about seven months for the first season to be filmed and eight months for the second; if filming does wrap in or before December, this could mean we’ll see Bridgerton season 3 earlier than expected.
'Bridgerton' Season 3 Adds Three New Cast Members
In a press release, Netflix also announced three new cast members who joined the third season: Daniel Francis, Sam Phillips, and James Phoon. You might recognize Francis from his role as Dave Shaw in the Netflix miniseries Stay Close; Phillips is known for his role as the Queen’s Equerry in the hit Netflix original series The Crown; and James Phoon s best known for his role as Hamish in the BBC mystery series Wreck.
Francis will play Marcus Anderson, described in the press release as a “charismatic presence who lights up any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain matriarchs in the ton—and the ire of others.” Phillips nabbed the role of Lord Debling, a “genial lord with unusual interests. But with wealth and a noble title to back up his eccentricities, he’ll have no shortage of interest from young ladies this season.” And Phoon will step into the role of Harry Dankworth, described as a man who isn’t very intelligent, but with enough good looks to make up for it.