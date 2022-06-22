Save Up To 50 Percent On Pet Food, Toys, and More During Chewy's Big Blue Box Sale
When it comes to massive summer sales, Amazon Prime Day isn't the only one worth getting hyped up about. Over at Chewy, the Blue Box sale just kicked off, and this once-a-year event can help pet parents get up to 50 percent off on all kinds of pet essentials, including food, toys, collars, and so much else.
Now through Friday, June 24, you'll find deals from leading brands like Frontline, Greenies, and Purina (to name a few). To sweeten the pot, there are multiple gift card offers, too: If you spend more than $75 on specially marked items, you'll earn a $25 e-gift card; alternately, first-time users who drop more than $49 on select online pharmacy products will qualify for a $30 e-gift card.
While you'll be able to find markdowns on many of Amazon's most popular pet products in the lead-up to Prime Day 2022, they won't be of this ilk, as the Blue Box event encompasses more. For instance, you can get these wildly popular spring cat toys from Frisco for just $2. If you have an older cat, this butterfly tracks tower toy can help them still enjoy some much-needed stimulation when you're not at home without any added strain, and it's on sale for only $8. You can also snag this squeaky tennis ball for dogs, starting at less than $1, or play tug-of-war with this Bones & Chews rope toy that's priced a little under $9.
Toys aren't the only things to splurge on, however. You can upgrade your pet's bed for less with these deals, or finally invest in a top-rated automatic feeder and take the stress out of feeding time. Always wanted to know more about your four-legged pal's roots? Chewy is offering up to 35 percent off select DNA test kits as well.
Best of all, if you're looking for expert-recommended dry cat or dog foods, you can find many of them on sale right now, like Iams ProActive Health (starting at $10) and Purina Pro Plan LiveClear Probiotic (from $22) for felines, or Wellness Complete Health kibble (priced at $18 and up) and Hill's Science Diet adult perfect weight (from $20) for canines. For some of these items, you'll need to add them to your cart before you can fully see how discounted they are. Plus, if you sign up for autoship, you can 40 percent off your first order—even with these current sale prices—and 5 percent off subsequent deliveries.
Whether you have a dog, a cat, or another beloved household companion (like a hamster, rabbit, or bird) there are tons of discounted pet products to choose from during Chewy's Blue Box sale. Be sure to check it out before these deals end after Friday, June 24.