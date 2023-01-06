Claire Foy Said Watching Matt Smith in ‘House of the Dragon’ Was ‘Disgusting’
Claire Foy played Queen Elizabeth II on the first two seasons of The Crown; Matt Smith played the queen’s husband, Prince Philip.
Smith plays a young Prince Philip as arrogant, cocksure, and even a little dangerous—all traits he shares in common with Daemon Targaryen, the character Smith portrays on HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel show House of the Dragon. In fact, watching The Crown was one of the things that convinced House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal that Smith would be a great fit.
That said, Daemon goes quite a bit further than Philip ever did. He indiscriminately puts a bunch of peasants to death in the very first episode, and things just get wilder from there. Seducing his own niece, marrying her, strangling her in the finale, murdering his former wife by bashing her head in with a rock … there’s little Daemon isn’t capable of.
And that was hard for Claire Foy to watch. “I’ve watched all of [it],” she said, per the Daily Mail. “It took a huge amount of commitment, which waned towards the end.”
She continued: “I was a very committed friend [of his character] but I disagreed with him in many scenes. I then had to tell [Smith] that I found them disgusting to watch.” If Foy feels she needs to watch the second season as well, things are only going to get worse.