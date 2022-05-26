Get Coleman Camping Gear For a Fraction of the Price With Amazon’s Latest Sale
When it comes to buying camping gear, Coleman is one of the most well-known names in the business. Though its tents are coveted items among outdoor enthusiasts, the brand's chairs, grills, and sleeping bags are also very popular. Now you can stock up on these goods for your next excursion into the wilderness and get them at a discount through Amazon.
One essential item to have when spending the night outdoors is a warm sleeping bag. You can save $10 on a top-quality Mummy sleeping bag, which comes in two fun color combinations. It's designed to withstand temperatures as low as 25°F and compresses easily into a storage sack for easily transportation. In addition, it offers lightweight insulation, so you'll stay nice and cozy on those cooler nights; it even has a built-in, round hood and a draft tube on the side to make sure no heat is lost while you’re snoozing.
If you’re planning on setting up camp and enjoying an evening by the fire, this bench, now $35 off, makes a much more comfortable alternative to a random rock or fallen log. It has an aluminum frame and can hold up to 450 pounds; it also measures 42.5 inches long, so two people can sit comfortably side-by-side.
Looking to upgrade your grill? Grab this propane one for $60 off its usual price. It has wheels, so it's easy to move around from campsite to campsite, and it has collapsible legs so you can load it into and out of your vehicle with ease. In addition, it has eight adjustable propane burners, which can reach a total heat of 20,000 British thermal units (BTUs) on a 285-square-inch grilling surface.
Check out these Coleman camping deals and more through Amazon.