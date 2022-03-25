Get Ready for Camping Season and Save More Than 50 Percent on Coleman Tents
There’s nothing quite like the arrival of warm weather to signify the start of camping and hiking season. If you’re planning on heading into the great outdoors this spring and summer, one of the most essential items you’ll need is a tent. Luckily Coleman, one of the leading brands for outdoor equipment, currently has many of the most popular models on sale.
Over on Amazon, you can save more than 50 percent on select tents, like the Coleman Sundome. While this one is available in a variety of sizes and can fit up to six people, you can get the two-person sleeper in navy blue for as low as $35, which is an incredible discount considering it usually retails for $70.
The Coleman Sundome is more than just a good deal: It can withstand wind up to 35 miles per hour (mph) and many of the nearly 38,000 reviewers who have tried it say it can be easily set up in about 10 minutes. In addition, it has a WeatherTec system to keep everything inside the tent nice and dry, and offers large windows and a ground vent to help circulate air inside. It even has mesh storage pockets sewn into the walls and an e-port should you need electricity.
Looking for something a bit roomier? Families who like to camp together might want to check out Coleman's six-person dome tent, which usually goes for $200 but has been reduced to $120. This particular model comes with a screen room attached to it and can fit two Queen-sized air mattresses inside. More than 6000 Amazon shoppers have tried it, and several note it can be pitched in just 15 minutes. Another six-person sleeper worth considering is the WeatherMaster. Like the Coleman tent, it offers a built-in screen room that's big enough to fit camping chairs, and it's on sale for up to 30 percent off, so instead of paying $330, it'll set you back $230.
If you want even more space, you can get the 10-person sleeper version of the WeatherMaster for $263. Like the six-person sleeper option, this tent comes with a rainfly cover, a hinged front door, a screen room, and Coleman's own patented welded floors and inverted seams, which will help keep the inside dry. Due to its size, you can fit up to three air mattresses, and there’s a room divider for more privacy. The brand claims this tent can be set up in just 20 minutes.
As we inch closer to summer, don’t expect to see another sale like this soon. Head over to Amazon to check out more of these fantastic deals on Coleman camping tents before they go back up to their usual prices.