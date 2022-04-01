One of Amazon’s Best-Selling 3D Printers Is Now on Sale for Less Than $200
The first 3D printers were introduced back in the 1980s and could cost as much as $300,000. Clearly, these were not designed with the average user in mind. But recent advances in 3D-printing technology have made these machines far more cost-efficient and beginner-friendly. And now, you can get one of Amazon’s best-selling 3D printers on sale for less than $200.
Right now, Creality Ender 3 is 24 percent off from its standard $250 price, bringing the whole thing down to just $189. When it comes to 3D printers, this 4.5-star-rated model is one of the best options for getting the most bang for your buck. This device is excellent for beginners who want a fun, family-friendly activity perfect for whipping up unique STEM projects.
The printer comes semi-assembled; all you have to do is screw in a few nuts, which the brand says will take about two hours. Once it's put together, you only need to wait five minutes for the hot bed to reach the necessary 110°C (or 230°F) so whatever you create doesn’t warp as it cools.
This 3D printer even has an upgraded extruder and wheels, so it should all run smoothly. But if you have a question, issue, or concern, you can always contact the brand’s technical support team. Those who want a step up from these functions can check out the Creality Ender 3 Pro 3D printer, which is also on sale for $239. (You can read more about the differences here.)
Start your 3D printing experience by getting the Creality Ender 3 on Amazon while it’s still on sale. You can also find Creality-branded filaments on sale here so you can jump right into your next 3D printing project.