Fired Up: You Can Get The Most Popular Portable Charcoal Grill on Amazon for Under $30
One of the best parts about summer is the ability to cook outdoors, but finding an affordable grill can be a challenge. If you’re planning on hosting a backyard barbecue or want something that's portable enough to take on a camping trip, you’ll want to check out this deal on Amazon's most popular charcoal grill.
Now on the site, you can get a bestselling Cuisinart charcoal grill for less than $30. Originally priced at $40, this portable grill has been marked down 28 percent, so you'll save about $11. There’s also a bundle deal available, which gives you the device and a burger press for $40. Considering burger presses usually retail for about $18, you'll be getting a nice discount on this one.
Whether you want to cook some burgers on the beach or grill hot dogs after a hike, this outdoor accessory is up to the task. At just 2 pounds, it's easy to pack along for all kinds of adventures. It has a 14-inch grate that offers 150 square inches of cooking space, allowing you to cook about four to six burger patties simultaneously. It’s only 15 inches tall, making it ideal for setting up on tabletops, picnic benches, and other surfaces. Plus, the grill features a dual venting system so you can control the temperature and comes with an enamel-coated firebox and ash catcher, for stress-free cleanups.
With over 14,000 reviews and a 4.3-star rating on Amazon, it’s no wonder why this is the overall bestselling charcoal grill on the site. "This grill is a great size to carry with us in our small motor home. Compact, [lightweight], easy to set up and use without being bulky. It does exactly what we want and need it to do," one shopper noted. Others claim it's the perfect starter grill for novices, and a good option for apartment dwellers. "Decide if you like grilling with this unit," one user wrote. "If so, keep it as a great portable unit and invest a little more in a larger size down the road if you need one."
Head over to Amazon to get this Cuisinart charcoal grill while it’s still on sale.