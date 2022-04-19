This Adjustable LED Plant Light Is Designed to Help Your Indoor Garden Thrive
Having a collection of plants in the home isn't just a visual treat—being around nature, even if it's just indoor greenery, can help reduce anxiety and stress, according to various studies. In the UK, some medical professionals have even begun prescribing houseplants to help patients with depression. But if you weren't exactly born with a green thumb, there are plenty of products out there that can help guide you through the uncertainty of plant parenthood. Case in point: The CURA plant-care system—a new Kickstarter project—is designed to make sure your plants always get the right amount of light to keep them thriving.
The CURA is essentially a circular, multi-spectrum LED light that you hoist above your plant to promote healthy growth. Depending on what you’re growing and what stage it’s at, your plant will need different light wavelengths, which you can adjust through the CURA app or through voice commands linked to Siri, Google Home, and other Alexa-enabled devices.
Though the app is still a work in progress, it will eventually provide users with lighting options for different stages of growth and for different types of plants like herbs, flowers, vegetables, and fruits. The light itself can be mounted on the wall (you can get the mounting tools on the Kickstarter campaign), or placed on a floor or desk for easy access. Height, too, can be adjusted to suit the size of your plant.
This Kickstarter campaign has already raised over $100,000 from 607 backers, exceeding its goal of $25,000. But there's still time to show your support for this gadget by contributing to one of the project’s tiers. Each level lets you get either a small, medium, or large CURA light at 8-, 12-, and 16-inch diameters, respectively. They also come in gold, graphite, and silver options.
The first pledge tier gets you a CURA 200, the smallest circular light, if you contribute $49 or more. That's half off the standard price. The next tier gets you the medium CURA 300 if you contribute $69 or more, which is a savings of $60. The next tier gets you the large CURA 400 if you contribute $89 or more, saving $70 along the way. The more expensive tiers yield more rewards.
Check out CURA on Kickstarter before the campaign ends on Thursday, May 19.