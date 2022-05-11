Side Sleepers Claim This Supportive Knee Pillow Helps With Aches and Pains, and Now It's Just $13
Waking up with a sore back can put a damper on your day, and if you're someone who normally sleeps on their side, you might be at greater risk for aches and pains because this position puts added stress on the hips and spine. Many people sleep with a pillow between their legs to help alleviate this and keep their knees stable as they snooze, but some are a better option than others. If you often wake up sore, your old pillow might not be doing the trick, but you can grab one of the most popular orthopedic knee pillows on Amazon for a massive discount.
For a limited time, you can get the Cushy Form knee pillow for up to 58 percent off. It’s available in standard and large, both of which are on sale. The standard size, usually $30, is on sale for $13, while the large size is reduced by 22 percent, so it's just $31. In addition, if you’re interested in buying more than one of these knee pillows, they’re currently included in a buy two, save 5 percent promotion.
Unlike a traditional pillow, the Cushy Form knee pillow is designed to contour to your legs. The cube-shaped memory foam has two curved areas for your legs to rest comfortably, plus it’s encased in a soft cover that you can easily unzip and clean in a washing machine. The standard size is 8 inches wide by 10 inches long and 5.5 inches tall, and the large size is about half an inch longer in each direction. Even though the measurements make it seem quite large, it actually weighs less than a pound and comes with a convenient storage bag, so it's easy to travel with.
Many folks who have chronic back pain, knee problems, and muscle aches have commented on how much this 4.3-star-rated pillow has improved the quality of their sleep. More than 12,600 shoppers have reviewed it, and one user in particular who has several herniated discs and arthritis has called this pillow a "miracle worker" for alleviating their daily pain and stiffness. “I can literally get out of bed quicker and easier than I have in 20 years,” they wrote. Some others appreciate how well the memory foam keeps its shape. “This thing springs back to form every day. It helps me sleep in a comfortable position while being unobtrusive,” another customer wrote.
