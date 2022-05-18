Whip up Some Delicious International Treats With This New EPCOT-inspired Cookbook
Heading to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, is a major event for Disney lovers, especially first-timers. One of its most cherished parks is EPCOT (which stands for Experimental Prototype Community Of Tomorrow). The park has four distinct sections: World Celebration, World Discovery, World Nature, and World Showcase. For those who want to delve deeper, the World Showcase has 11 country pavilions for folks to explore. Now fans of this part of EPCOT can bring the treats from these international destinations back home with a new cookbook inspired by the park.
The Unofficial Disney Parks EPCOT Cookbook lets gourmands take their taste buds on a trip around the world from the comfort of their very own kitchens. Written by Ashley Craft, a Disneyland and Walt Disney World expert and author of the bestselling The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook, this new guide features 100 different recipes based on memorable dishes and restaurants from the World Showcase. It's on sale and available for pre-order right now. For just $20, you'll receive how-tos for recreating dishes like fish and chips from the Yorkshire County Fish Shop at the United Kingdom pavilion and jumbo pretzels from Germany’s Sommerfest restaurant.
If you have a sweet tooth, this 240-page tome can help you master mouthwatering desserts like the Kakigōri shaved ice from the Kabuki Café in the Japan pavilion, French macaron ice cream sandwiches, and honey chocolate baklava. In addition to meals and desserts, foodies can mix up iconic drinks like La Cava Avocado margaritas from Mexico’s La Cava del Tequila, which can even be made into a kid-friendly mocktail.
Pre-order your copy of The Unofficial Disney Parks EPCOT Cookbook by Ashley Craft on Amazon to get it when it’s released on Tuesday, June 14.