This Popular Robot Vacuum Can Mop Your Floors Too, and Now It’s on Sale for $180 Off
Robot vacuums can be handy, especially if you lead a busy life and can’t always make time to regularly clean your floors. Having a device that continuously keeps your home looking nice may feel like a luxury, but these gadgets are becoming a lot more affordable than they were in years past. If you’ve been waiting to get a dirt-sucking 'bot of your own at a lower price, you’re in luck, because right now, you can get one that'll vacuum and mop your floors. Best of all? It's on sale for a huge discount.
Through Sunday, April 17 on Amazon, you can save $180 on an ECOVACS Deebot N8 Pro. Originally priced at $560, this useful gadget is now 32 percent off, bringing the price down to $380. Even though this is still a bit pricey, you're essentially getting two devices for the price of one. For example, the iRobot Braava Jet M6, one of the most popular robot mops on the market, would set you back $400; the Bissell SpinWave 2-in-1, another celebrated mop and vacuum combo unit, retails for $400, too.
The ECOVACS Deebot N8 Pro has several features that set it apart from similar devices, though. An important one is that it has 2600 Pascal (Pa) of suction power, which measures the unit of force or pressure used by the device. Therefore, the higher Pa, the more suction your vacuum has (the Bissell SpinWave 2-in-1, for instance, offers up to 1500 Pa).
Typically, the type of flooring you want to clean will determine how much suction power you actually need. For instance, if you have bare wooden floors, a robot vacuum with around 800 Pa will do well, but if you have entirely carpeted floors, you should have a robot vacuum with at least 1500 Pa. This particular model goes above the call of duty and is designed to easily navigate across carpets, hardwood flooring, and more.
With a runtime of up to 110 minutes, this robot vacuum can travel across your home for an extended period, collecting dirt, hair, and other stray debris as it goes. It's compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, so you can integrate it smoothly into your smart home setup and schedule cleanings in advance, or even for when you're not at home. The ECOVACS Home app gives you multi-floor mapping abilities for more thorough and accurate cleaning overall. Through the app, you can also make boundaries for the vacuum to avoid and customize the cleaning intensity and frequency for specific areas. Courtesy of the brand’s laser-based TrueDetect technology, light detection and ranging (LiDAR) navigation, and direct time-of-flight (dToF) sensors, the ECOVACS Deebot N8 Pro uses various methods to avoid obstacles in its path.
Beyond all the nifty smart-tech features, this device comes with a charging station and has a 2.5-liter dust bin; if you're willing to spend a little more, you can get it with a self-emptying station, for an even more convenient experience. And as far as ratings go, this unit has a 4.2-star score on Amazon, with one shopper raving that the Deebot N8 Pro is a big improvement over earlier models. “I love the ability to set room by room cleaning preferences, no mop zones, and cleaning sequence, along with virtual boundaries, and carpet [vs.] bare floor detection and scheduling. I like the ability to merge and divide areas on the map,” they wrote.
Check out this robot vacuum and mop cleaner on Amazon before the deal ends after Sunday, April 17.