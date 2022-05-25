Take Advantage of This Memorial Day Sale To Save Hundreds on ECOVACS Robot Vacuums
Holiday weekends are great for enjoying a day off from work, spending time with family, and, of course, scouring online retailers for deals on high-quality items. With Memorial Day right around the corner, you'll find great products like bedding, kitchen goods, and tech are already on sale. Even ECOVACS, maker of some of the most popular robot vacuums on the market, has started slashing prices on various models in anticipation of the shopping weekend.
One of the best deals right now is on the Deebot OZMO N7, originally priced at $350 but now discounted by $70 with Amazon's on-page coupon. It has a suction power of 2600 Pascal (Pa), which measures how much force or pressure the device uses when vacuuming (a higher Pa corresponds with more suction power). The home gadget also has a 240-milliliter water tank for mopping and four settings that'll control the water flow. It can even stop mopping and start vacuuming when it detects that the floor has transitioned from hardwood or tile to carpet.
For a step up from the N7, there’s the Deebot N8 Pro+. This one usually costs $800 but is now on sale for $700; when you use the on-page Amazon coupon, it'll bring the final total down to $530. This unit has a few extra abilities that separate it from the N7; it taps the brand’s laser-based technologies in addition to light detection and ranging (LiDAR) navigation and direct time-of-flight (dToF) sensors to map out floor plans and avoid objects more effectively. As a bonus, it'll automatically empty its dustbin into the included station after it's done cleaning.
If you’re looking for even more utility, you’ll want to check out the Deebot T8 AIVI that's on sale for $500, down from $750. This one has the most features to offer out of all these devices: It has all the capabilities of the N7 and N8 Pro+ but offers up to three hours of runtime (70 minutes longer than the other options) and high-definition (HD), on-demand video to monitor your home while you’re out. This model uses AIVI technology, which helps the 'bot identify obstacles and chart alternate courses around your pad. In addition, the vacuum will send you reports that showcase which areas were cleaned, and it'll include spots that it missed because of obstructions in its path. Once you remove those items, you can send this gadget back to clean those specific spots.
You can find all these deals and more on Amazon as well as Best Buy.