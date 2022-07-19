Shoppers Say This Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Is “Better Than Dyson,” and Now You Can Get It on Sale
Cleaning your floors doesn’t have to be such a chore. With so many vacuums out there that make it easy to spruce up your home, it’s tough to pick a great one that won’t break the bank (we’re looking at you, Dyson). Luckily, we spotted an impressive stick vacuum that can get the job done. And even better, it’s on sale.
Right now, the eufy by Anker HomeVac S11 Infinity cordless stick vacuum cleaner is available for $100 off at Amazon. It's originally priced at $300, and with this discount of nearly 35 percent, you're getting it one of its lowest prices ever—and just $10 more than its Prime Day deal price.
The eufy HomeVac S11 Infinity is actually a clever multi-use vacuum; you can use it as a traditional upright for hardwood floors, carpets, and tile, or transition to mobile handheld use for getting between couch cushions at a moment’s notice. It’s also built with a detachable and easy-to-empty dustbin.
The vacuum cleaner comes with a wall mount and five cleaning accessories for picking up crumbs, dirt, dust, and even pet hair from nearly all of the nooks and crannies in your home. Meanwhile, the stick vacuum cleaner comes with two rechargeable batteries that deliver up to 40 minutes of running time per charge each (that’s 80 minutes in total).
But don’t just take our word for it: More than 2400 Amazon shoppers gave the eufy HomeVac S11 Infinity a 4.2-star-rating. In fact, some shoppers boasted about the vacuum cleaner’s powerful suction, calling it “the best,” while others love its lightweight and compact build, saying that it “feels well designed and well made.”
“This vacuum is amazing,” shared another delighted customer, who gave it a five-star rating on the site. “It is so quiet and lightweight. I can do my entire house on one charge with no problem. It is easy to clean and easy to empty. My floors have never been cleaner and I actually look forward to vacuuming!”
At $200 (marked down from $300), the eufy HomeVac S11 Infinity stick vacuum cleaner is a powerful and effortless option for everyday cleaning that most Amazon shoppers just love. Some shoppers have even said that it’s “better than Dyson,” too. Not bad for nearly 35 percent off its list price.