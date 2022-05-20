Everything You Need to Host The Perfect Outdoor Movie Night
With the weather steadily improving and vacations on the horizon, it’s easy to start worrying about the activities you’ll plan for the summer. Now’s the perfect time to start stocking up on supplies to host your friends, families, and even neighbors, and we have a great idea for you: an outdoor movie night. It’s as close to mess-free as you can get without leaving your property and melds an average family night into a beloved memory. Here are 10 things you’ll need to host a screening right out in the yard.
1. AuKing Mini Projector; $90
There’s no need to lug around bulky equipment or stress about dragging your television out into the yard thanks to this compact projector. It connects to gaming devices (that’s right, a Mario Kart tournament is next on the agenda), laptops, smartphones, and more (but make sure to pick up the right adapter for your iPhone or Android if necessary). With this gadget at your disposal, you can easily cast your pick of the night onto a sheet, a screen, or even the side of your house.
2. TOWOND 150-Inch Projector Screen And Stand; $150
While not strictly necessary (the side of the house really will do), a portable screen offers more customizable options for screening locations and guarantees a crisp and clear picture. Cast into the quiet cul-de-sac or out in the backyard alongside the pool and turn your screening into a pool party!
3. Ecolution Popcorn Popper; From $20
We love a sustainable snack option. Forget about pre-packaged bags of popcorn and check out this 2-in-1 popper and snack receptacle. With seven colors and two sizes to choose from, this microwaveable container allows you to eat right out of it or easily pour the popcorn into bowls. At the end of the night, slip it into the dishwasher and wonder why you ever bothered with greasy bags and burnt smells in the first place.
4. Amazon Basics Textilene Adjustable Zero-Gravity Folding Reclining Lounge Chairs, Set of 2; $102
Why suffer on blankets laid out on the concrete driveway when outdoor chairs are an option? This two-pack offers four colors to choose from, plus you’ll get a bonus side table that provides ample space for cups, bottles, and snacks. Lean back, relax, and don’t worry about what to do with them at the end of the night, because they fold up flat for easy storage.
5. Solo Stove Bonfire; $240
We’re going back to camp this summer! This smokeless fire pit offers not only warmth and a flicker of light in the dark but also the perfect excuse to stock up on chocolate, marshmallows, and graham crackers. When the movie's over, it’s time to break out the fireside songs and have a good old-fashioned sing-along.
6. Onforu Outdoor Bluetooth Speakers, Set of 2; $162
If you’re hosting a larger gathering, consider hooking up speakers that are larger than the one that’s built into the projector. These Bluetooth-capable lantern speakers not only light up the night in funky colors but can be wired into your projector to spread out the sound and ensure everyone attending can hear.
7. PediPocket; From $50
What’s better than a cozy blanket? One that has a dedicated pocket for your feet, obviously. This throw is ideal for snuggling up in a lawn chair or sprawling out on a picnic blanket in the yard. With sizes for kids and adults in plenty of patterns and colors, this fleece pick will help make cold feet a thing of the past.
8. Mighty Mug Spill-Free Tumbler With Straw; $20
Some will say it doesn’t matter if you knock over your drink outside, except for the part where you lose your whole drink. Whether you’ve got juice in your cup or wine in your glass, keep it safe from the chaos of a rowdy night out with these insulated, spill-proof containers, which offer four colorways to choose from. When all is said and done, throw them into the dishwasher with your popper(s) and they’ll be good to reuse for your next viewing.
9. Powkey Portable Power Bank; $150
Say goodbye to tangled cords stretched out through the kitchen window and plug your projector and media source into a rechargeable generator like this one instead. You'll avoid tripping hazards, not to mention the end of the night frustration that comes with trying to seamlessly re-roll the wires to your dad’s standards.
10. SUPERSUN Citronella Candles, Pack of 3; $27
Bug bites? Don’t know them. Altogether, these Citronella candles offer up to 300 hours of burn time. Place them on your side tables and let everyone who constantly forgets to reapply their bug spray breathe a collective sigh of relief.
