20 Fan-Favorite Products on Amazon Worth Adding to Your Cart
Many of the most beloved products on Amazon have a plethora of die-hard fans. With so much adoration for items like ColorCoral's cleaning gel, Revlon's One-Step volumizer, and charcoal toothbrushes on the site, it's hard not to join in, especially when many are designed to make everyday routines more fun. We’ve collected 20 of Amazon's greatest fan-favorites that definitely deserve a spot in your shopping cart.
1. HEETA Scalp Care Hairbrush; $8
Struggle with dandruff? This massage brush helps promote better blood circulation to your scalp, which in turn can reduce flakes and relieve itchiness. It features a silicone brush head and works on all different types of hair, even when strands are wet or dry. With more than 110,000 reviews, a 4.6-star rating on the site, and nine vibrant colors to choose from, what’s not to love?
2. Rub-A-Way Bar; $8
Onions and garlic can leave behind a pungent odor that can linger on your fingers even well after you're done cooking. This stainless steel bar from Rub-A-Way can help: Just rub it on your hands with or without water (same as you would with soap) and the molecules inside the steel will help you eliminate all those unwanted smells. The best part is that, unlike traditional bars of soap, you’ll never have to replace this one because of how it’s made.
3. Mop Slippers; $15
Instead of kneeling or bending over to clean the floor with a mop, use your legs and feet to make your floors sparkle. Simply put on a pair of these mop slippers (you can wear them on your feet or over your shoes) and clean while you go about your day. You'll get five pairs with this set, and can choose from a variety of vibrant colors.
4. REVLON One-Step Volumizer Original; $35
With more than 281,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, the REVLON One-Step volumizer brush has a massive fanbase, and many shoppers rave about how quick and easy it is to achieve salon-level blowouts right at home. This two-in-one device uses ionic and ceramic technology to create voluminous hair with less frizz than you'd get from a standard hairdryer.
5. HyperChiller Iced Coffee Maker; $20 with on-page coupon
With warmer weather on the horizon, this HyperChiller iced coffee maker can turn your hot coffee into a refreshingly cold cup of joe that's never watered down. Just pour in hot coffee, and in just 60 seconds, your beverage will be ready to go. It even works for tea, juices, and other types of drinks.
6. Conair Fabric Shaver; From $11 with on-page coupon
Those who live in chillier climates know how wonderful a nice knit sweater can be, but also how annoying pilling can be. The handheld Conair fabric shaver can help restore your clothes, carpets, and other fabrics to their former glory because it's designed to shave off lint and extra fuzz. At less than 7-ounces, this gadget is compact and easy to pack along for trips. You can grab a rechargeable or battery-operated model in up to six different colors.
7. Charcoal Toothbrushes; $5 with on-page coupon
Over the past few years, activated charcoal has become a trendy ingredient to add to food, skincare, and other products. One of the most common ways it’s used is to make teeth whiter. This four-pack of eco-friendly toothbrushes has charcoal added to the bristles so you can keep using your favorite toothpaste while enjoying all the benefits that this substance has to offer.
8. SnapPower Guide Lights; $22
Tired of pawing at the walls of a dark room in order to find the light switch? Just replace your traditional plates with SnapPower's nifty outlet plates, which feature small LED light bars underneath, so you’ll never get lost in the dark again.
9. Cooling Towels; $13
The towels we use in our homes are nice and fluffy but can be cumbersome to bring to the gym, on a hike, or to the beach. These towels are made from a super-absorbent mesh material that helps wick away moisture and they can stay cool for up to three hours. Additionally, these have a UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) of 50, which means they block about 98 percent of the sun’s rays. Though the towels are 47-inches by 12-inches, they can easily roll up to fit compact space.
10. Amethyst Face Roller and Gua Sha Set; $24 with on-page coupon
For the past few years, face rollers and gua shas have become must-have beauty items because many users swear they help promote blood circulation, which is helpful for reducing inflammation and puffiness. Now, you can get this amethyst set that includes a face roller, a gua sha, and a facial brush to take your skincare routine to a new level.
11. ColorCoral Cleaning Gel; $7
Lint, dust, and crumbs have a sneaky way of getting into every nook and cranny they can find. Thankfully, the biodegradable ColorCoral cleaning gel can reach debris in even the toughest spots like keyboards, air vents, and more. You can use this lemon-scented gel repeatedly until it becomes too sticky to handle, but remember not to get it wet, as that'll cause the substance to melt into an unusable goo.
12. Sugru Moldable Glue; $7
Moldable glue can solve so many household problems. Got wires coming out of a charging cable? Use a bit of this flexible putty to seal them in. Cracked flowerpot? Repair the cracks with this stuff. Leaky faucet? Slap on some of Sugru and watch as nothing spills out. This extraordinary material can hold up to 4.4 pounds on surfaces like glass, wood, and metal.
13. Tangle Teezer; $12
Anyone with long hair knows how frustrating it is to brush out those knots. The Tangle Teezer uses a two-tiered bristle system to help alleviate this pain without ruining your strands. It can be used on dry and wet hair and fits right into your palm.
14. LINENSPA Blanket; From $30
If you're looking for a lightweight comforter that offers all the coziness of down but doesn't have any feathers, this one from LINENSPA is worth a look. With more than 102,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, this hypoallergenic pick comes in six colors and is good to use in the winter and the summer because the microfiber it's made from won't trap heat. Keeping it up is a breeze: Just wash it on the gentle cycle with cold water, and either let it air dry or tumble around on low heat for quick and easy reuse. Another perk is that it comes in sizes ranging from twin to California King and has eight loops so you can secure a duvet onto it.
15. Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper; $11
Popcorn is great, whether you’re looking for a classic movie night treat or want to munch on a snack. This popcorn popper lets you make it at home without creating a mess using the stovetop. All you have to do is pour the kernels into the popper, secure the top, microwave them for three minutes, and then enjoy. This device comes in seven colors and 1.5- and 3-quart sizes.
16. ETUDE HOUSE My Beauty Tool; $5
Whether you're washing your face, applying creams and serums, or donning your makeup for the day, sometimes your hair can get in the way or products can get into your scalp. This cute headband with cat ears from ETUDE HOUSE has become a popular way to prevent this, and many Amazon reviewers say it's the workhorse of their beauty regimens.
17. Twinkle Star Curtain Lights; $18
Turn any evening into a starry night with these curtain lights. You can tuck them behind a sheer panel to add a dreamy ambiance to your pad, and each strand has 30 LED bulbs on it (for 200 total). They're also waterproof, so you can use them inside or outside and customize them via eight modes, including slow fade, wave, and twinkling.
18. Bottomless Bath Overflow Drain Cover; $7
Nothing is quite as enjoyable as a nice, hot bath. However, the overflow drain can stop this relaxing experience by limiting how much you can fill your tub up. You can get around this with this overflow drain cover, which blocks the water from reaching the overflow drain so you can spend more time in the tub.
19. Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay; $15
The Aztec Secret Indian healing clay mask has been a cult-favorite skincare product for many years now. This beauty product uses natural calcium bentonite clay, which can help absorb toxins that can lead to acne and other common skin problems. You can use this mask on your face, body, feet, and even in the bath. Mix it with a bit of water or apple cider vinegar and grab a brush. If you have sensitive skin, you can leave this on for five to 10 minutes; for normal skin, it's fine to let it sit for up to 20 minutes.
20. Succulent Leaf Pillows; $45
For those who consider themselves plant parents or even aspiring green thumbs, these succulent-shaped pillows will make a great addition to your home. If you're looking to add a sweet pop of color to your decor, these plush, hand-sewn pieces are sure to make a statement. Another reason to love them? Each time you buy a pillow from Green Philosophy Co., the brand plants three trees.
