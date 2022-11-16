Amazon Is Giving Out Free Smart Plugs and Echo Dots With Select Artificial Christmas Tree Purchases
Christmas trees don’t usually come with their own gifts—except for a selection of artificial ones right now on Amazon.
In Santa-like fashion, the retail giant is sending out free Amazon Smart Plugs and Echo Dots (3rd Generation) to anyone who purchases an artificial tree off this list of more than 40 options from National Tree Company. And given that the Amazon Smart Plug typically costs $25 and the Echo Dot (3rd Gen.) retails for $40, you’re looking at a $65 value, thanks to this promotion.
All the artificial trees are pre-lit with light strands that don’t get extinguished if a single bulb burns out, and they also all come with metal stands. Apart from that, there’s quite a bit of variation when it comes to appearance, size, and price: The cheapest one is a skinny, 9-foot-tall Kingswood Fir ($184) with white lights that can fit unobtrusively into just about any corner. There are plenty of other choices to consider too, from a 7-foot-tall, bright white North Valley Spruce ($230) to a 6.5-foot-tall green Douglas Fir ($275) with multicolored lights and a fuller base.
In order to claim your two free gifts, navigate to the product page for your chosen tree, hover over the “Extra Savings” label, and tap “Add both to cart.” When you check out, the Smart Plug and Echo Dot should be in your cart along with the tree. Certain restrictions apply: For example, if Amazon itself has sold out of your tree and can only offer it through a third-party vendor, it won’t qualify for the promotion. You can also only use the offer once per account. But if the “Extra Savings” label is there and you see the two free items in your cart during checkout, you should be good to go.
As for why Amazon is giving away these particular gadgets, the hope is that you’ll use them in conjunction with your new Christmas tree. Basically, you’ll be able to connect the Smart Plug to the Echo Dot, plug the tree cord into the Smart Plug, and then control the lights via voice commands to Alexa. (Digital Trends has step-by-step instructions for setting up new voice commands.)
You can shop eligible artificial trees here.