HBO's 'House of the Dragon' Is Nowhere Near Done, According to Showrunner
Straight from the horse’s mouth, we now know that shooting on House of the Dragon—HBO’s upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series—is over. In fact, it’s been over for a while.
On the latest episode of his podcast The Stuff Dreams Are Made Of, House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal said filming finished around Valentine's Day. He then said, "We at last finished. We did really well all the way through, and then Omicron really threw a monkey wrench … into the works."
In fact, Omicron threw a wrench so hard that Condal himself tested positive for COVID-19 the night before the wrap party and had to skip it. “[I got] to do all the hard work up to there but didn’t get to, y’know, applaud and shake hands,” he joked.
That said, Condal was careful not to give the impression that the show is right around the corner. “We’re not anywhere close to done because we have lots of post stuff to do,” he said.
Indeed, this series will have plenty of post-production to get through. Game of Thrones was a complicated show even in its first season, and that only had one scene with dragons in it. House of the Dragon takes place some 200 years before GOT, when there are dragons everywhere, which could make for an extended production timeline.
That said, Condal mentioned that he will be at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, which takes place on July 21-24. Hopefully, there will be more information about a release date by then.