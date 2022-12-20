British TV Network Censured for Airing 'Game of Thrones' Episode with Naughty Words
In Great Britain, they do things a little differently. For instance, if a UK broadcaster wants to air an episode of a television series that includes swearing before 9 p.m. GMT, it has to lock the episode with a passcode, lest young ears be exposed to potty words. Viewers can then enter the passcode to watch the show.
So when Sky Atlantic aired a rerun of Game of Thrones at 7:35 a.m. with no password protection, it was in for trouble.
According to Deadline, UK regulator Ofcom formally censured Sky over the airing of the episode, which it said “contained multiple use of offensive language including ‘c***’, ‘f***,’ and ‘s***.’”
Apparently, the oversight was the result of a technical glitch. Ofcom reassured people that “measures have been put in place to prevent a reoccurrence.” Sky, for its part, was contrite. It said that it “fully [accepts] strong content should not be broadcast before the watershed without the necessary mandatory PIN protection. It is never our intention to offend or upset our viewers.”