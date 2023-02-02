Game of Thrones Studio Tour Offers Discounts, New Wedding Costumes Display
A year ago this week, the Game of Thrones Studio Tour opened at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, where HBO filmed much of the acclaimed fantasy series. Visitors can check out costumes, props, and even full sets from the show, with occasional visits from cast and crew members.
To celebrate the occasion, the Game of Thrones Studio Tour is offering discounts throughout the month of February. Admission will be 25 percent off until March 1, and children under 12 will get in free.
Plus, they’re showing off some of the most famous (or infamous) costumes from the show: the wedding gowns. Because we all know weddings never go smoothly in Westeros.
You can check out the gowns on display below.
For more information on the Game of Thrones Studio Tour, including ticketing info, head here.