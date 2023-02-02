Mental Floss
Game of Thrones Studio Tour Offers Discounts, New Wedding Costumes Display

Dan Selcke
Wedding dresses from ‘Game of Thrones’ on display at the Game of Thrones Studio.
Wedding dresses from ‘Game of Thrones’ on display at the Game of Thrones Studio. / Game of Thrones Studio Tour
A year ago this week, the Game of Thrones Studio Tour opened at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, where HBO filmed much of the acclaimed fantasy series. Visitors can check out costumes, props, and even full sets from the show, with occasional visits from cast and crew members.

To celebrate the occasion, the Game of Thrones Studio Tour is offering discounts throughout the month of February. Admission will be 25 percent off until March 1, and children under 12 will get in free.

Plus, they’re showing off some of the most famous (or infamous) costumes from the show: the wedding gowns. Because we all know weddings never go smoothly in Westeros.

You can check out the gowns on display below.

The velvet gown worn by Lysa Arryn in Season 4 for her marriage to Peter Baelish
The velvet gown worn by Lysa Arryn in Season 4 for her marriage to Peter Baelish, shows remarkable detail representing House Tully and House Arryn. / Game of Thrones Studio Tour
The stunning gold wedding dress worn by Sansa Stark (Season 3) for her marriage to Tyrion Lannister at the Great Sept of Bael
The stunning gold wedding dress worn by Sansa Stark (Season 3) for her marriage to Tyrion Lannister at the Great Sept of Baelor. / Game of Thrones Studio Tour
Lyanna Stark’s tulle skirt and bodice with a metal filigree collar that she wore for her secret wedding to Rhaegar Targaryen
Lyanna Stark’s tulle skirt and bodice with a metal filigree collar that she wore for her secret wedding to Rhaegar Targaryen. / Game of Thrones Studio Tour
Roslin Frey’s iconic green and gold brocade coat and intricate cream crochet veil from her wedding to Edmure Tully.
Roslin Frey’s iconic green and gold brocade coat and intricate cream crochet veil from her wedding to Edmure Tully. / Game of Thrones Studio Tour

For more information on the Game of Thrones Studio Tour, including ticketing info, head here.

