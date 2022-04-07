Divine Trash: Swap Your Old Garbage Pail Kids Cards for a New Tarot Deck and Guidebook Set
Back in the day, trading cards were a hot-ticket commodity on the school playground, and none were as gross—or as glorious—as Garbage Pail Kids. In June 1985, the first set hit stores and quickly got '80s babies buzzing thanks to the gruesome imagery and cheekily provocative wordplay.
The Topps Company, which is responsible for unleashing characters like Adam Bomb, Soft Boiled Sam, and Buggy Betty to the masses, might not have realized how successful its controversial trading cards would become or how long their fandom would endure. But nowadays, not only are many of them worth thousands of dollars, but they've also inspired something even more wild: A tarot deck and guidebook that encourages you to add a little more snot, vomit, and drool into your spiritual practices.
Written by Minerva Siegel and illustrated by artist Miran Kim, Garbage Pail Kids: The Official Tarot Deck and Guidebook is now available for pre-order on Amazon for $22 (a 10 percent off discount from its $25 list price). Though the final cover art is yet to be revealed, you'll see it soon enough, as this set is slated for release on Tuesday, August 9.
This illustrated tarot deck features 78 cards based on the notorious 1980s trading cards, all of which are paired with figures from the major and minor arcana. Fans will be delighted to see the return of seminal characters like Adam Bomb (appearing as "the Emporer"), Rob Slob (as the Fool), Spacey Stacy (as The High Priestess), and more. However, one of the most exciting parts of this release is that the deck will include all-new characters that have never been seen before.
The 125-page guidebook will help users navigate the spiritual side of things, with explanations about what each of the cards might represent—you know, beyond boogers and other shudder-inducing bodily fluids. Plus, the guidebook and tarot deck come in a beautifully decorated gift box that'll surely make any long-time aficionado stop and think, "Hey, how could something so pretty contain stuff that's so revolting?"
The Garbage Pail Kids: The Official Tarot Deck and Guidebook is now available for pre-order on Amazon and will be released on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.