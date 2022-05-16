Get A Pair of Glasses For Free With This BOGO Deal From GlassesUSA
If you're someone who prefers wearing glasses over contacts, you already know that lenses and frames can be expensive. If you're hunting for affordable alternatives, GlassesUSA is worth a look, as this online retailer offers budget-friendly prices on both prescription and non-prescription glasses. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your current set or want a couple of stylish frames at your disposal, GlassesUSA’s latest deals can help you save even more.
Through the site, there are two promo codes you can use right now; the biggest is its buy one, get one free (BOGO) offer. If you use the promo code "BOGOFREE" at checkout, you'll get a second pair of glasses for free. You can include one premium set of frames in your order with this code (but not two). Also, whichever pair of frames is cheaper is the one that'll be free.
Looking for a new set of glasses but don't need two? Try using the second promo code that's valid right now. When you use "SPRING50" at checkout, you'll receive a 50 percent discount on a pair of basic prescription (Rx) lenses, plus free shipping. While this code won’t work on premium, sale, or new arrival frames (and you can't use it in conjunction with the BOGO offer), it's still a chance to save big and add some new specs to your collection.
The online retailer has a vast inventory of almost 2000 frames, and you can filter products based on color, lens type, material, and even frame shape, such as cat-eye and aviators. Leading brands like Ray-Ban, Oakley, and Michael Kors are available on the site, and you can try frames on virtually by uploading a picture of yourself or using one of the preloaded models as a reference. If you wear prescription lenses and can’t remember how strong they are, GlassesUSA has a prescription scanner app that measures the optical parameters of your current glasses and provides suggestions based on that (just keep in mind, you'll still need a valid Rx to order them). If you’re unhappy with your new frames, the site offers a 14-day, money-back guarantee.
Head over to GlassesUSA today to save on a new pair of glasses before these sales end.