You Can Save Energy—And Money—With These Google Nest Smart Thermostats Right Now
Smart devices can make managing your home so much easier. This is especially true if you're shopping for smart thermostats, as these gadgets can help you control the temperature in each room even when you aren't at home. Another benefit is that they're designed to make your energy usage more efficient, so you may save money on heating and cooling costs over time. Now, you can get select models from one of the most well-known names in the smart tech realm on sale on Amazon.
Through the site, you can take up to 30 percent off on specific Google Nest products, like this thermostat. Originally $130, it's available for $99 so you'll save $31. If you want to upgrade, the Google Nest learning thermostat—which offers a few more bells and whistles than the standard option—is on sale for $200, which is about $50 cheaper than its usual price. (You can also save on other smart tech gadgets from the brand, including the Google Nest Cam, now $20 off, and the Google Nest Wi-Fi router, which was initially priced at $169 but is now 30 percent off, bringing the total down to $118.)
As Amazon’s bestselling home programmable thermostat, the Google Nest thermostat is a popular pick on the site with a 4.3-star rating after more than 14,000 reviews. One of the best parts about this device is that you can control it from anywhere through the Google Home app. So, for example, if you’re on vacation and want to ensure your home is cool when you return, you can adjust the temperature on your way back from the airport. Through the app, you can even monitor your heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system, set schedules, and have sensors automatically turn your thermostat to "Eco temperature," the unit's energy-saving mode.
The second overall bestseller on Amazon is the Google Nest learning thermostat, which offers a higher resolution display screen than the other model and unlike that unit, it actually learns your daily habits, then adjusts the temperature accordingly. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, this 4.6-star-rated device takes the guesswork out of figuring out what the ideal temperature should be. You can even use this to check your energy usage history to see when you use more, and it'll offer tips on how to use less. More than 36,000 Amazon users have tried it, with several declaring that it's easy to set up, looks beautiful, and paid for itself over time with all the money they saved on utility bills.
Head to Amazon to check out all the Google Nest smart thermostat products on sale, and consider grabbing the brand's popular camera and Wi-Fi router to complete your smart home ecosystem.