Save Big on Great Jones’s Stunning Cookware and Bakeware During This Black Friday Sale
Even if you’re not a big foodie, chances are that cooking has been on your mind a lot these days as Thanksgiving inches closer and closer. Bakeware and cookware can rack up a ton of use during the holiday season, and even the most tried-and-true pots and pans often end up looking worse for wear by the time January rolls around.
Whether you’re looking to treat yourself or splurge on gifts for a family member who spends much of their time in the kitchen, Great Jones is a brand that should be on your radar. Made famous on social media for its popular Dutch oven (aptly called the Dutchess), this growing business has expanded to include ceramic nonstick cookware, cast-iron skillets, and a whole lot else. Now, ahead of Black Friday, Great Jones is offering a sale that makes their coveted items significantly more affordable.
Through Monday, November 28, you can save up to 50 percent on select products that’ll add plenty of panache to your stovetop, like the aforementioned Dutchess (on sale for $110), as well as their bestselling Holy Sheet (discounted to $30), Hot Dish (marked down to $40), and more. You can also grab bundle deals for less, like this two-piece stoneware set for $65, or this three-piece cookware and bakeware set for $130.
Perfect for stews, roasting, and baking sourdough bread, the 6.75-quart Dutchess is made from enameled cast iron and has an oval shape, which makes it roomy enough to fit even a whole chicken. You can use it in the oven (up to 500°F) or cook right on a stovetop (it works for all stoves, even induction), and the brand claims the stain-resistant, matte finish will hold its color regardless of what kind of heavy-duty use it goes through. This is a good thing, as the Dutch oven comes in seven gorgeous shades that you probably don’t want to see fade away, including blueberry, broccoli, mustard, and taffy pink.
Another great grab during the Great Jones Black Friday sale is the brand’s half-sized sheet pan, dubbed the Holy Sheet. Available in four hues (like raspberry and broccoli), this dishwasher-friendly pick is made from aluminized steel and has a special nonstick, ceramic coating on it that should make cleaning up afterward an easy undertaking. It’s also safe to use in ovens, up to 450°F.
If you’re more focused on casseroles and lasagnas, however, you definitely want to take a gander at the Hot Dish, a 9 inch-by-13-inch ceramic casserole dish with a fun, retro pattern that feels straight out of the ’70s. Its good looks (and four cute colorways) aren’t the only reason to dig it: This item is oven-safe up to 500°F and can hold up to four quarts. Safe to use in a dishwasher, freezer, microwave, and even on a broiler (for short periods, according to the brand), this dish offers a lot of versatility, and is great if you’re looking to add a splash of color to your dinner table.
Be sure to check out Great Jones’s Black Friday sale before the discounts expire on Monday, November 28. The brand’s stylish cookware and bakeware is backed by a 60-day trial period, so if you don’t like what you’ve purchased, you can always return it or exchange it within that window (and gift recipients have until Tuesday, January 10, 2023). Even better, if you place your order by Monday, November 14, you’ll get your new kitchen items by Thanksgiving, which is all the more reason to give this trendy brand a try.