Take to the Skies With This Beginner-Friendly Drone That’s on Sale for Under $80
Drones can be a fun way to see the world like a bird, but the price of owning one can be quite steep. In recent years, though, these impressive gadgets have become a lot more affordable. Now with this Amazon deal, you can get a drone quadcopter with a built-in camera for less than $80.
The Holy Stone HS110D drone usually costs $80 on Amazon, but thanks to an on-page coupon, you can save 10 percent, bringing the final tally down to $72. This reduced price is a steal when you compare it to the $299 price tag for one of the smallest models from DJI, one of the most well-known drone makers on the market.
This drone has over 17,000 reviews from shoppers who have been blown away by the device’s features, solid quality, and budget-friendly price (compared to competitor models). One aspect that has impressed users the most is its easy usability, especially for beginners. “Within an hour of receiving the drone, I had topped off the battery and was in the backyard zipping it back and forth with no crashes,” one customer wrote.
Apart from the gadget, you’ll find two modular batteries inside the box that can support 20-minute flight times, plus a control transmitter that can hold your phone. It comes with extra accessories like landing feet, propeller guards, and blades.
You can do a lot with the Holy Stone HS110D, like draw flight routes, turn on the gravity sensor mode, and even make the drone do flips in the air. To control the device, you can use the brand’s app, the included controller, voice commands, or certain hand gestures (like posing your middle and index fingers as scissors) to take a photo. “The controller is easy to use and has a nice display panel telling you information about the drone,” another reviewer wrote.
Additionally, users enjoy the drone’s 1080-pixel camera functionality because it offers high-definition first-person views and you can use the 120 degree, wide-angle lens for videos or photos. “I like the fact that [the drone] has the option to use the app and save the videos and photos directly to your phone or save them to the included 4 [gigabyte] [TransFlash]/microSD card,” a reviewer wrote.
Head over to Amazon to learn more about this Holy Stone HS110D drone sale. And even if this particular model isn't what you're looking for, you can browse other discounts from Holy Stone on Amazon.