Block Out the Summer Heat and Get Honeywell Fans for as Low as $17 on Amazon
Summer heat is nothing to joke about, and finding ways to stay cool is imperative, whether that’s swimming in a pool or sleeping with cooling sheets. An easy way to bring in a breeze is by using fans to push air around a room, and on Amazon, you can get impressive discounts on various Honeywell fans ahead of the next temperature spike.
The online retailer is currently offering deals on four fans from this well-known brand, so you could save as much as 25 percent. The most affordable is HT-900 TurboForce, which is on sale for $17. You can pick up the HTF210B QuietSet personal fan, which is usually $35, for $30, and get the popular HYF500 TurboForce tower fan for $67 instead of the typical $90 retail price. Lastly, there’s the HYF048 Fresh Breeze tower fan that also normally goes for $90, but is $70 at the moment.
Of all the models available on sale, those from the TurboForce line (like the HT-900 and HYF500) are ideal if you're looking to save money by not running an air conditioner. The HT-900 in particular has more than 93,000 reviews on Amazon, and many shoppers say that while this 4.6-star-rated corded electric unit is tiny, it packs a wallop. It offers three speeds and has a 90-degree pivoting head, so you can angle it on your desk while you work from home and enjoy a comfortable breeze. (According to the brand, you can even feel it up to 25 feet away.)
If you want a TurboForce device with more abilities, the HYF500 is a full-sized tower fan that could keep you and your family cool all season long. It's like getting two fans for the price of one, as the one at the top pivots 90 degrees for targeted airflow, while the other is built into the body and oscillates, creating a breeze that Honeywell claims you'll be able to feel up to 40 feet away. This 4.4-star-rated pick measures 32 inches tall and has six settings, so you can choose the right speed for your needs.
Alternately, if you're looking for something that offers a lot of cooling power but makes less sound, fans from the QuietSet collection could be the way to go. The HTF210B is a tabletop model, but it offers a few more features than the HT-900 and is sleekly shaped to look like a small tower fan. This 13-inch-tall option weighs just 2.5 pounds (so it's easy to move around), can oscillate, and has an automatic shut-off timer. More than 19,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a try and like that it's lightweight, compact, and fits nicely on most desks. In addition, because this 4.4-star-rated model is from QuietSet, you can choose between four noise and output levels: sleep, white noise, refresh, and power cool.
But if you want to feel like you’re outdoors while inside, the 4.4-star-rated HYF048 Fresh Breeze tower fan is a must-grab. It'll move the air around as if you were, and unlike all the other options, it has a digital display so you can control the exact temperature. Another perk is that it has six built-in buttons, so you can customize things like speed and airflow direction, plus the gadget will shut off automatically. It comes with a remote control, a recessed handle, and there's even a dust filter that you can easily remove and clean with water.
