Get Ready for Outdoor Summer Parties by Saving 40 Percent on Portable JBL Bluetooth Speakers
For any pool party, barbecue, or beach day on the horizon, you’ll want to bring along a portable, lightweight speaker that can keep the tunes going wherever you wind up. And right now, JBL has plenty of highly rated options on sale on Amazon.
Through the site, you can get significant discounts on two types of JBL Bluetooth speakers. First, there’s the JBL Go 3, which is now marked down 40 percent in grey, black, blue, and red. This brings the price down to just $30, compared to its usual going rate of $50. If you're looking to go a bit higher in quality, the brand’s FLIP 5 is also on sale for $100, saving you $30 in all color options available.
The JBL Go 3 is a great sound system option because it’s stylish, compact, and affordable. This speaker weighs less than half a pound and uses JBL’s Pro Sound to deliver professional-level audio. Though the gadget is small, it can give you up to five hours of playtime on a single charge and connect to all Bluetooth-enabled devices. This speaker also has an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, one of the highest available. This means the device is completely protected from dust and from being immersed in water depths between about 6 inches and just over 3 feet. It also has a loop cord on the side so you can easily carry this device or clip it to a carabiner ring. However, if you want a speaker with a longer playtime, the FLIP 5 can work for up to 12 hours on a single charge.
Plenty of users have chimed in with their own reviews of the JBL Go 3, earning the speaker an overall rating of 4.8 stars. “You can hear every sound and instrument. I charged it up and tried out some songs that are heavy in bass…this speaker is amazing! [I was v]ery surprised and glad I brought this speaker on a whim,” one customer wrote. Another said the speaker is more than equipped for any day out you have in mind. "Setup is super easy, and this turns any bike ride, beach day, camping trip, water day into a party," the reviewer wrote.
Head over to Amazon and get a JBL Go 3 or JBL FLIP 5 for a fraction of the price.