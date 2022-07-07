These Kasa Smart Products Make Setting Up A Smart Home Even Easier, And Now They're On Sale
Smart technology offers a number of benefits, especially around the house. Whether you're looking to offload annoying chores like vacuuming or just make it easier to turn all the patio lights on when you're outside, the best smart home gadgets deliver convenience and versatility, usually in one in easy-to-use product. As brands go, Kasa Smart is well-known among tech lovers, and ahead of Prime Day 2022, you can save big on their most popular smart light bulbs, outlets, switches, and more when you shop on Amazon.
In terms of what they offer, the Kasa Smart products on sale right now run the gamut. For example, for just $10, you can get the Kasa Smart light bulb (KL110), a fully dimmable, Wi-Fi-enabled smart bulb that's designed to work with Alexa and Google Home, so you can create the perfect ambiance for each room in your house. You don't need a hub or any extra equipment to start using this 4.6-star-rated bulb—just connect it to your home's Wi-Fi network and you'll be good to go. Using the "Grouping" feature, you can even sync it up with other devices from the brand and control them all remotely via your smartphone.
If you want to add even more color to your life, the 16.4-foot Kasa Smart LED light strip (KL400L5) offers a string of possibilities, as you can choose from 16 million color and dimming combos (seriously). Typically priced at $25, this strip—which can run for up to 25,000 hours, according to the brand—is on sale for 20 percent off, totaling just $20. Similar to the bulb, it works with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant (as well as the Kasa Smart app), so you can set lighting schedules remotely or group it with other devices for easy operating.
Aside from light bulbs and strips, you can take your smart home setup to the next level with Kasa's in-wall outlets and switches, which are also heavily discounted right now. For $22, you can grab the 4.6-star-rated Kasa Smart in-wall outlet (KP200), which allows you to control up to two plugged-in devices at once and set them to operate on Away mode, meaning you can turn connected devices on or off throughout the day when you aren't at home. The Kasa Smart motion sensor switch (KS200M) offers similar perks: You can schedule your lights to automatically turn on or off throughout the day with this 4.6-star-rated gadget and control it via the brand's app or a voice assistant like Alexa or Google Assistant. But this smart switch, also on sale for $22, has built-in motion and ambient lighting detection, making it a more sophisticated way to control all the lighting in your home.
You can even find markdowns on Kasa Smart products that will work in your backyard. The Kasa Smart outdoor plug (EP40) takes everything that you know and love about smart homes and brings it outside. On sale for $20, it has two outlets and supports long-range Wi-Fi, delivering about 300 feet worth of coverage. With its IP64 rating and weather-resistant cover, this 4.7-star-rated outdoor plug won't get ruined if it gets splashed with water, and you don't need a hub or extra equipment to operate it.
Shop these Kasa Smart deals ahead of Prime Day 2022 and see for yourself all the advantages that come from giving your home a smart tech upgrade.